CYBERSECURITY A Security Technique Fools Would-Be Cyber Attackers

By Adam Zewe

Published 23 February 2022

Multiple programs running on the same computer may not be able to directly access each other’s hidden information, but because they share the same memory hardware, their secrets could be stolen by a malicious program through a “memory timing side-channel attack.” Researchers demonstrate a method that safeguards a computer program’s secret information while enabling faster computation.

This malicious program notices delays when it tries to access a computer’s memory, because the hardware is shared among all programs using the machine. It can then interpret those delays to obtain another program’s secrets, like a password or cryptographic key.

One way to prevent these types of attacks is to allow only one program to use the memory controller at a time, but this dramatically slows down computation. Instead, a team of MIT researchers has devised a new approach that allows memory sharing to continue while providing strong security against this type of side-channel attack. Their method is able to speed up programs by 12 percent when compared to state-of-the-art security schemes.

In addition to providing better security while enabling faster computation, the technique could be applied to a range of different side-channel attacks that target shared computing resources, the researchers say.

“Nowadays, it is very common to share a computer with others, especially if you are do computation in the cloud or even on your own mobile device. A lot of this resource sharing is happening. Through these shared resources, an attacker can seek out even very fine-grained information,” says senior author Mengjia Yan, the Homer A. Burnell Career Development Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and a member of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The co-lead authors are CSAIL graduate students Peter Deutsch and Yuheng Yang. Additional co-authors include Joel Emer, a professor of the practice in EECS, and CSAIL graduate students Thomas Bourgeat and Jules Drean. The research will be presented at the International Conference on Architectural Support for Programming Languages and Operating Systems.

Committed to Memory

One can think about a computer’s memory as a library, and the memory controller as the library door. A program needs to go to the library to retrieve some stored information, so that program opens the library door very briefly to go inside.