ON THE FROT LINES Hacker Underground | Belarus to Join the Fight | Western Arms, and more

Published 1 March 2022

Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes, while Belarus’s military is ready to join the war on Russia’s side. Ukraine hackers vow to stop Russia, as fears grow the Russia’s likely cyber attack on Ukraine will spill over into other countries.

Putin Accused of War Crimes as Ukrainian Cities Are Shelled with Cluster Bombs

Vladimir Putin was on Monday accused of war crimes after the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities killed potentially dozens of civilians, Robert Mendick, Roland Oliphant, Nataliya Vasilyeva, and Victoria Ward report in The Telegraph. There were claims that Russia had deployed cluster munitions in dense urban areas, maximizing civilian casualties. It was previously accused of using cluster bombs in its war in Syria.

Belarus Preparing to Join Russian Invasion of Ukraine: U.S.

Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion in a deployment that could begin as soon as Monday, a U.S. administration official said Sunday evening, the Washington Post reports. “It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security development.

Ukraine Mobilizes Hacker Underground (Reuters)

The government of Ukraine has called for volunteers from the country’s hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, Reuters reports.

Russia’s Cyberattacks Could Go Global

The new sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, national security experts say, could lead to retaliatory cyberattacks on the United States and its allies, as well as targeted cyberattacks on Ukraine so forceful they spill beyond the nation’s borders, Cat Zakrzewski and Joseph Menn report in the Washington Post.

Western Arms Are Transforming the Battlefield in Ukraine’s Favor

British-made anti-tank weapons, Turkish drones and even commercial satellites have helped Ukraine score a series of unexpected battlefield victories against Russia’s massive army, Dominic Nicholls writes in The Telegraph. Vladimir Putin’s forces have been stalled by ambushes and airstrikes as Ukraine’s far inferior army utilizes the array of foreign weaponry being channeled into the country from the West.