OUR PICKS: UKRAINE WAR – NUCLEAR RISKS Putin & Nukes | Attacks on Nuclear Plants | Immediate Nuclear Danger, and more

Published 9 March 2022

· ‘Yes, He Would’: Fiona Hill on Putin and Nukes · How International Law Applies to Attacks on Nuclear and Associated Facilities in Ukraine · On Russia’s Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant · The Most Immediate Nuclear Danger in Ukraine Isn’t Chernobyl · Nuclear Issues in the Ukraine Crisis

‘Yes, He Would’: Fiona Hill on Putin and Nukes (Maura Reynolds, Politico)

· “Putin is usually more cynical and calculated than he came across in his most recent speeches. There’s evident visceral emotion in things that he said in the past few weeks justifying the war in Ukraine. The pretext is completely flimsy and almost nonsensical for anybody who’s not in the echo chamber or the bubble of propaganda in Russia itself.”

· “[Putin’s goal is] reestablishing Russian dominance of what Russia sees as the Russian ‘Imperium.’ I’m saying this very specifically because the lands of the Soviet Union didn’t cover all of the territories that were once part of the Russian Empire. … He’s said, repeatedly, that Russian and European borders have changed many times. … Putin’s view is that borders change, and so the borders of the old Russian imperium are still in play for Moscow to dominate now.”

· “If there is serious resistance, he may not have sufficient force to take the country for a protracted period. It also may be that he doesn’t want to occupy the whole country, that he wants to break it up, maybe annex some parts of it, maybe leave some of it as rump statelets or a larger rump Ukraine somewhere, maybe around Lviv. I’m not saying that I know exactly what’s going on in his head. And he may even suggest other parts of Ukraine get absorbed by adjacent countries.”

· “Basically, what President Putin has said quite explicitly in recent days is that if anybody interferes in Ukraine, they will be met with a response that they’ve ‘never had in [their] history.’ And he has put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert. So he’s making it very clear that nuclear is on the table. … The thing about Putin is, if he has an instrument, he wants to use it. Why have it if you can’t? … So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn’t use something that he’s got that is unusual and cruel, think again. Every time you think, ‘No, he wouldn’t, would he?’ Well, yes, he would. And he wants us to know that, of course. … It’s not that we should be intimidated and scared. That’s exactly what he wants us to be. We have to prepare for those contingencies and figure out what is it that we’re going to do to head them off.” (Cont.)