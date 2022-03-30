OUR PICKS Hackers Turn Conti Ransomware Against Russia | New Social Cyber Contract | Online Indicators of Extremism, and more

Published 29 March 2022

· Hackers Turn Conti Ransomware Against Russia as Twitter Suspends Some Anonymous Accounts · Man And 2 Teens Planned ISIS-Inspired Killings at Chicago Mosque During Spring Break, FBI Says · U.S. National Cyber Director Argues for a New Social Contract to Bolster Cybersecurity · Jan. 6 White House Logs Given to House Show 7-Hour Gap in Trump Calls · New Focus on How a Trump Tweet Incited Far-Right Groups Ahead of Jan. 6 · Federal Judge Finds Trump Most Likely Committed Crimes Over 2020 Election · Examining Online Indicators of Extremism Among Violent and Non-Violent Right-Wing Extremists · Directed Hate: The Three Stages in Adopting White Supremacist Ideologies Ukraine War · Russian Misinformation Seeks to Confound, Not Convince · A Brutal Russian Playbook Reapplied in Ukraine · Do Russian Oligarchs Have a Secret Weapon in London’s Libel Lawyers? · Russia Has Killed Civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s Defense Tactics Add to the Danger. · How Ukraine Unplugged from Russia and Joined Europe’s Power Grid with Unprecedented Speed

Hackers Turn Conti Ransomware Against Russia as Twitter Suspends Some Anonymous Accounts (Bridget Jhnson, HSToday)

NB65 claimed the breach of VGTRK (All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) and 870GB worth of swiped data to be leaked soon.

Man and 2 Teens Planned ISIS-Inspired Killings at Chicago Mosque During Spring Break, FBI Says (Tom Winter, NBC News)

A man from Maine and two teenagers planned an ISIS-inspired attack on a Shia Muslim mosque near Chicago, newly unsealed court documents revealed on Friday. The FBI said Xavier Pelkey of Waterville, Maine, and the two teens — one from the Chicago area and one from Kentucky — communicated through Instagram and other chat platforms with plans to meet in Chicago during “spring break.” The teens were not named due to their age. The teenager in Chicago allegedly told the FBI that the plan was to “enter the Shia mosque and separate the adults from the children, then murder the adults” all in the name of ISIS, according to a court filing. “If they had not encountered law enforcement at that point, they would continue on to another Shia mosque or Jewish synagogue and execute the same plan. They did not have a plan to escape but rather their plan ended with them being shot by law enforcement,” the FBI said in its filing. The FBI conducted search warrants in February at the teenagers’ houses in Chicago and in Kentucky. During those raids, “agents from Chicago FBI seized multiple firearms, including a Remington pump shotgun, swords, knives, a bow and arrows, multiple homemade ISIS flags, and multiple electronic devices from Juvenile #1’s residence,” according to the FBI. When agents searched Pelkey’s home in February they allegedly found several hand-painted ISIS flags and three homemade explosives that used fireworks and also allegedly had shrapnel.

U.S. National Cyber Director Argues for a New Social Contract to Bolster Cybersecurity (NYU Law School)

Chris Inglis, the inaugural national cyber director of the United States,co-authored and article in arecent issue of Foreign Affairs, in which highlighted the need for stronger and more effective cybersecurity to defend against mounting threats. Inglis argued in the article for a new “Cyber Social Contract” to help reallocate the respective risks and responsibilities assumed by public and private actors in cyberspace.