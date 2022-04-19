DRONES DHS S&T Awards $259M to Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Threats

Published 19 April 2022

Germantown, Maryland-based Amentum has been awarded a five-year contract with a maximum value of $260 million by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) to develop and deploy emerging capabilities and prototypes for countering unmanned systems threats (C-UST). Amentum was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

“Amentum is ready to partner with the Department of Homeland Security and provide our unmanned systems expertise to help develop solutions that protect our national security,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s IS4 Business Unit.

Under this contract, Amentum will develop and improve capabilities through technology concepts and techniques to counter emerging air, land, maritime, space, and cyber threats. Amentum will perform complex Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) services to facilitate rapid technology development and transition of C-UST systems and technologies to enhance border security and protect critical infrastructure. To stay ahead of evolving threats, Amentum says it applies an agile engineering and development approach that utilizes state-of-the-art software tools and iterative methods. By delivering innovative, quick reaction solutions, Amentum will help ensure DHS remains at the forefront of technology.

