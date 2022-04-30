OUR PICKS Managing Cyber Risk | The Case for the Nuclear Deterrent | DHS Disinformation Governance Board, and more

Published 30 April 2022

· The Backlash to DHS’s Anti-Disinformation Board Shows How U.S. Law Is Falling Behind the Problem · The Uproar over Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board · Mayorkas Promises Congress Data on Cases of Terror Watchlist Individuals Arrested at Border · The Case for the Nuclear Deterrent Is Clearer than Ever · What Have US Special Operators Learned from the Ukraine War? · Feared Russian Cyberattacks Against U.S. Have Yet to Materialize · 5 Ways to Better Protect Vulnerable Mass Transit · The Army Wants to Change How It Manages Cyber Risk

The Backlash to DHS’s Anti-Disinformation Board Shows How U.S. Law Is Falling Behind the Problem (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Legal ambiguity may have crippled DHS’s new board from the start.

The Uproar over Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board (Aaron Blake, Washington Post)

Mayorkas Promises Congress Data on Cases of Terror Watchlist Individuals Arrested at Border (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

This fiscal year, OFO has reported 35 TSDB encounters at the southwest border and 96 at the northern border; Border Patrol reported 27 encounters in the south.

The Case for the Nuclear Deterrent Is Clearer than Ever (Julian Lewis and John Woodcock, Prospect)

It is beyond doubt that Ukrainians today wish they had nuclear weapons. We should never surrender ours.

What Have US Special Operators Learned from the Ukraine War? (Elizabeth Howe, Defense One)

The Army, for one, is considering creating a special-operations drone specialty.

Feared Russian Cyberattacks Against U.S. Have Yet to Materialize (Colin Demarest, Defense News)

The leader of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said American networks have yet to experience significant cyberattacks by Russian operatives amid the ongoing belligerence in Ukraine.

“To date, we have not seen specific attacks on the U.S.,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said April 28. “What we are concerned about is the fact that Russia’s malicious cyber activity is part of their playbook.”

5 Ways to Better Protect Vulnerable Mass Transit (Brian M. Gant, HSToday)

What was adequate pre-9/11, or even 10 years ago, may no longer be effective. If security hasn’t been updated in recent years, it’s time to take a look with fresh eyes.

The Army Wants to Change How It Manages Cyber Risk (Lauren C. Williams, Defense One)

The service is working to stand up a risk management council in the coming month.