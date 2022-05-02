OUR PICKS DHS Disinformation Board | Fixing Chip Shortage One Factory at a Time | Border Wall Is Outliving Trump, and more

Published 2 May 2022

· DHS Disinformation Board: An Unserious Solution to a Serious Problem · Mayorkas Cites Misinformation about Homeland Security’s Disinformation board · Is Putin Really Willing to Go Nuclear? · The Border Wall Is Outliving Trump · Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Offenses Committed During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach · What Extremism Means to the Federal Government · Alarming New Statistics Reveal New Zealand’s Sea Level Could Rise 30cm in Next 10 to 20 Years · America Is Trying to Fix the Chip Shortage One Factory at a Time

DHS Disinformation Board: An Unserious Solution to a Serious Problem (Cathy Young, Bulwark)

However well-intentioned the idea, the botched rollout does not instill confidence or suggest credibility.

Mayorkas Cites Misinformation about Homeland Security’s Disinformation board (Kelly Hooper, Politico)

He says the comparisons to George Orwell’s “1984” are wrong.

Is Putin Really Willing to Go Nuclear? (Mark Galeotti, New Statesman)

The tone and tempo of threats from the Kremlin has escalated amid claims that Russia is fighting a wider war.

The Border Wall Is Outliving Trump (Stephania Taladrid, New Yorker)

More than a year after the former President left office, Republican governors, federal regulations, and inaction in Congress are allowing construction to continue.

Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Offenses Committed During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach (DOJ)

A Missouri man, a member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge for obstructing law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Alarming New Statistics Reveal New Zealand’s Sea Level Could Rise 30cm in Next 10 to 20 Years (Newshub)

New climate change research has pinpointed the places in New Zealand where sea level rise will greatly outpace the global prediction of 30cm by 2060 which is based on achieving the Paris climate agreement.

America Is Trying to Fix the Chip Shortage One Factory at a Time (Rebecca Heilweil, Vox)

A billion-dollar chip factory just opened in upstate New York. The Biden administration wants more.

Leave a comment