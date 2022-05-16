OUR PICKS Space Governance | The Escalation Fixation | Russia’s Malicious Cyber Activity, and more

Published 16 May 2022

· What a 1970s Philosophical Concept Can Teach Us About Space Governance · The Escalation Fixation · The Overlooked Reason Russia’s Invasion Is Floundering · Attribution of Russia’s Malicious Cyber Activity Against Ukraine · U.S. Set to Remove 5 Groups from Foreign Terrorism Blacklist · DHS Announces $1.6 Billion in Preparedness Grants · Buffalo Attack Highlights Most Lethal Domestic Threat: Racist, Extremist Violence · Buffalo Shooting: Sites Yank Videos Faster, but Not by Much · Some on the Fringes of theFar-Right Are Doxxing Judges and Calling for Their Assassinations · Prevalence of Racially Motivated Extremists in Law Enforcement Demands Drastic Change · Threat of Violent Extremism Rising in Canada, MPs Told

What a 1970s Philosophical Concept Can Teach Us About Space Governance (Douglas Ligor and Luke J. Matthews, Fast Company)

When it comes to space exploration, we are still living behind a veil of ignorance.

The Escalation Fixation (Raphael S. Cohen, The Hill)

If there is a dangerously over-used phrase of the last two months, it is “world war.” In theory, this talk of sparking a worldwide conflict is designed to encourage caution and more-prudent policymaking. The fears of global nuclear annihilation should have produced a concerted effort by all sides to keep the Ukraine conflict limited. In practice, however, the focus on escalation—rather than ensuring Russia’s defeat—has had the opposite effect: It created a last-minute scramble to push assistance to Ukraine and made the international security picture more precarious.

The Overlooked Reason Russia’s Invasion Is Floundering (Phillips Payson O’Brien and Edward Stringer, The Atlantic)

Russia has failed to understand the importance of airpower.

Attribution of Russia’s Malicious Cyber Activity Against Ukraine (HSToday)

These disruptive cyber operations began in January 2022, prior to Russia’s illegal further invasion of Ukraine and have continued throughout the war.

U.S. Set to Remove 5 Groups from Foreign Terrorism Blacklist (Matthew Lee, AP / ABC News)

The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations

DHS Announces $1.6 Billion in Preparedness Grants (DHS)

DHS last Friday announced $1.6 billion for eight Fiscal Year 2022 preparedness grant programs. Together, these programs provide funding to help state and local officials prepare for, prevent, protect against, and respond to acts of terrorism and other hazards. This funding is in addition to the $405.1 million announced last month for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.