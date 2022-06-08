GUNS Some Light in the Distance for Major Curbs on Gun Violence

By Alvin Powell

Published 7 June 2022

The killing of nineteen children and two teachers in in Texas and subsequent debate about what can be done to prevent similar tragedies from happening again, highlighted the widespread recognition about how difficult it will be to spark change in the polarized debate on the issue. Chan’s School’s David Hemenway is uncertain about effects of Uvalde deaths, but believes growing body of research will turn tide in time.

As the nation tries to make sense of the murders of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas, there seems widespread recognition about how difficult it will be to spark change in the polarized debate on the issue. The Harvard Gazette’s Alvin Powell spoke with David Hemenway, a professor of health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and an expert on gun violence and efforts to control it.

Alvin Powell: What did you think when you heard about the shooting in Texas?

David Hemenway: It’s just so sad. It’s kids and other innocents. We should also remember though, that on that same day probably 110 to 120 other people were killed with guns. Their names we don’t know. Unfortunately, certain types of violence are contagious, such as school shootings. Some troubled individuals may read about these killings, and it gives them ideas; some may even try to outdo previous levels of killings. That’s deeply concerning.

Powell: Since the tragedy, I’m hearing a lot of resignation that things will never change. Do you share that resignation?

Hemenway: Being in public health, there have been so many success stories. They always take much longer than you hope, but after a while things finally reach a tipping point, and suddenly we have fire-safe cigarettes or safer rules for school sports, so I have a lot of long-run optimism. I’m not optimistic in the short run, though. We have become a nation of two tribes and, unfortunately, the gun issue has become a major part of the culture wars. We seem to be currently at a deadly stalemate.

Powell: Are there any signs that the stalemate is changing?

Hemenway: In the last few years, there have been at least a few good signs. There has been a lot more firearm research. There’s finally been some federal money for research after 25 years of virtually no funding. There are now so many more scholars researching gun issues that I think the science eventually will matter and make it harder for the gun lobby to say things that aren’t true. The data system is gradually improving — all 50 states are now reporting to the National Violent Death Reporting System. As more studies come out, it will be harder for the gun lobby in the same way it was harder for the cigarette companies to make false claims about cigarettes.