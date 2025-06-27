WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s Iran Deal Withdrawal Comes Back to Haunt Him | Rwanda, Congo Sign Historic Peace Deal | The West Can Re-arm without Re-industrializing, and more

Published 27 June 2025

· Trump’s Iran Deal Withdrawal Comes Back to Haunt Him · 12 Days of Attacks Later, Could Iran Make an Atomic Bomb? · Trump Warns U.S. Will Strike Again if Iran Resumes High-Level Uranium Enrichment · Mapping Iran’s Nuclear Program · The War in Ukraine Shows the West Can Re-arm without Re-industrializing · How Strongmen Mastered the Art of Dividing Europe · Rwanda, Congo Sign Historic Peace Deal

Trump’s Iran Deal Withdrawal Comes Back to Haunt Him (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Experts say the 2015 nuclear deal constrained Tehran’s nuclear ambitions better than the recent U.S. strikes.

12 Days of Attacks Later, Could Iran Make an Atomic Bomb? (Agnes Chang, Pablo Robles, Josh Holder, William J. Broad and David E. Sanger, New York Times)

Israel and the United States bombarded Iran in an attempt to eliminate its ability to build a nuclear weapon. Before the attack, U.S. intelligence agencies had assessed that Iran had not decided whether to make a bomb. Since the attack, the debate over Iran’s intentions and capabilities has only intensified.

Mapping Iran’s Nuclear Program (Economist)

American and Israeli strikes have done clear damage, but uncertainties remain about what has survived.

Trump Warns U.S. Will Strike Again if Iran Resumes High-Level Uranium Enrichment (Michael Crowley and Jonathan Swan, New York Times)

The president said such an outcome was unlikely, describing Iran as exhausted from the damage it had suffered and eager to speak with the United States.

The War in Ukraine Shows the West Can Re-arm without Re-industrializing (Economist)

Industrial capacity in peacetime is no longer necessary for success during war

How Strongmen Mastered the Art of Dividing Europe (Economist)

Soft-power Europe is often bested by hard-nosed autocrats.

Rwanda, Congo Sign Historic Peace Deal (Alexandra Sharp, Foreign Policy)

Decades of fighting have led to what the United Nations has called “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”