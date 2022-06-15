MASS SHOOTINGS Over 70% of Mass Shootings in Developed Countries Happen in the U.S.

Published 15 June 2022

Between 1998 and 2019 there were 139 incidents of mass shootings in the 36 countries defined as developing countries, and 73 percent of these incidents occurred in the United States. There were 1,318 fatalities in these mass shootings, and 62 percent of these fatalities occurred in the United States. The United States is the only country to have at least one incident of mass shooting every single year.

Mass shootings in the U.S. account for 73 percent of all 139 incidents occurring in developed countries between 1998 to 2019. During this time, 62 percent of all 1,318 fatalities from the attacks also happened in the U.S.

These are the findings of a shocking new study, published in the peer-reviewed Taylor & Francis’s International Journal of Comparative and Applied Criminal Justice.

It shows some 101 attacks occurred in the U.S. during this period, leading to 816 deaths.

In comparison, France had the next highest number of mass shootings, with eight; and these lead to 179 deaths.

Half of the 36 developed countries studied have not had a single mass shooting in the last 22 years, and only five had more than two incidents. In stark contrast, the US has a mass shooting every single year – it is the only country to do so.

The research has been carried out by a leading expert on such confrontations, Assistant Professor, Dr. Jason R Silva, from William Paterson University, who has analyzed the differences in characteristics between U.S. mass shootings and all other countries – with mass shootings being classified here as “a public incident involving four or more fatalities, with at least some victims chosen indiscriminately”.

Emerging patterns show:

· 91% of perpetrators were born in the country they attacked

· 99% were male

· One-third had military experience

· 7% had a history of law enforcement experience

The study is calling on further research to help inform policy on the issue. And Silva, based at the University’s Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, says it is important to learn lessons from incidents for future approaches.

“Many developed countries instituted policies in the immediate aftermath of an attack that may have contributed to stopping the problem, and this can provide lessons for future approaches to U.S. mass shooting intervention and prevention.

“For example, in the wake of three shootings in Finland between 2007-2009, the Finnish government issued new firearm guidelines for handguns and revolvers, which were the primary firearms during these attacks. Applicants for handgun licenses are now required to be active members of a gun club and vetted by their doctor and police.”