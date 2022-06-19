OUR PICKS THIS WEEKThe Gamification of Violent Extremism | Is LaMDA Sentient? | How Did Guns Get So Powerful?, and more
Extremism & Terrorism
· GOP to DOJ: Investigate Vandalism at Anti-Abortion Centers as Domestic Terrorism
· US Sanctions Far-Right Swede for Links to Russian Terror Group
· Buffalo Shooting Suspect Said He Carried Out Attack ‘For the Future of the White Race,’ Federal Complaint Says
· 15 People on Terror Watch List Were Captured Sneaking Across the Southern Border in May
· Counterterrorism Researchers Say They Lack the Data to Prevent Future Violence
· What We Know About Patriot Front
· Afghanistan’s Warlords Prepare Their Comeback
· Growing Risks from Far-Right Extremism, Inquiry Hears
· Neo-Nazi Group Plasters VA Hospital With White Supremacist Propaganda
· Boston-Area Jewish Groups Condemn ‘Antisemitic Attack’ from the Mapping Project; FBI Tracking the Website
· ‘Incel’ Who Killed 11 in Toronto Van Murders Sentenced to Life in Prison
· The Gamification of Violent Extremism: An Empirical Exploration of the Christchurch Attack
· Learning from Foes: How Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists Embrace and Mimic Islamic State’s Use of Emerging Technologies
More Picks
· Pentagon Bankrolls Rare Earths Plant as U.S. Plays Catch-Up to China
· New Mexico Supreme Court Orders All-GOP County Commission to Certify Primary’s Results
· Two Republicans Challenge Results of SC Primaries They Lost Handily
· White House Warns Major Defense Contractor Against Acquiring NSO’s Infamous Spyware Firm
· Is LaMDA Sentient?
· U.S., EU Plan Joint Foreign Aid for Cybersecurity to Counter China
· How SMBs Can Protect Themselves from Cyber Warfare
· Russia’s Cyber Fog in the Ukraine War
· Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is the World’s First Full-Scale Cyberwar
· Why Russia Has Refrained from a Major Cyber-Attack Against the West
· Russia Might Try Reckless Cyber Attacks as Ukraine War Drags On, US Warns
· DHS Incorporates Cybersecurity Principles into Positioning, Timing & Navigation Tech Guide
· House Budget Writers Look to Dole Out Big Bucks to CISA, Other DHS
· How Did Guns Get So Powerful?
· The Rifle That Ruined America
· Coastal Cities Are Already Sinking
· Governors Forming Task Force to Address Mass Shootings
· What’s in, What’s out of the U.S. Senate’s Gun Safety Framework
· Updated Highlights of Comprehensive Survey of Iran’s Advanced Centrifuges - June 2022
· How Vulnerable to Attack Is U.S. Mass Transit and Passenger Rail?
· State of Cyber and IT: DHS CIO Stresses Importance of Mobile Solutions to Enhance Department’s Cybersecurity
· U.S. Gun Policy: Global Comparisons
· Medical Device Security Offers Proving Ground for Cybersecurity Action
GOP to DOJ: Investigate Vandalism at Anti-Abortion Centers as Domestic Terrorism (Emily Brooks, The Hill)
More than 100 House Republicans signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Department of Justice to investigate vandalism and attacks at anti-abortion pregnancy centers as domestic terrorism. Incidents of vandalism and suspected arson ticked up after the publication of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that recognized abortion rights. “The department has a clear duty to pursue these recent attacks as instances of domestic terrorism, and it is the responsibility of the National Security Division to protect the United States from threats to our national security by seeking justice through law,” the group said in the letter, signed by 126 House Republicans and led by Reps. Scott Franklin (Fla.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.) and Mike Johnson (La.). The letter listed a number of reports of attacks on pregnancy centers, which aim to steer pregnant women away from obtaining abortions. One such center in Madison, Wis., last month was set ablaze in a suspected arson. Local reports said that a pro-abortion rights group called Jane’s Revenge took responsibility for the arson but could not verify the authenticity of the group’s statement.
US Sanctions Far-Right Swede for Links to Russian Terror Group (The Local)
The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on white nationalists from Russia and Sweden, warning they posed a threat and that one raised funds for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.