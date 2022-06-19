OUR PICKS THIS WEEK

Published 19 June 2022

Extremism & Terrorism

· GOP to DOJ: Investigate Vandalism at Anti-Abortion Centers as Domestic Terrorism

· US Sanctions Far-Right Swede for Links to Russian Terror Group

· Buffalo Shooting Suspect Said He Carried Out Attack ‘For the Future of the White Race,’ Federal Complaint Says

· 15 People on Terror Watch List Were Captured Sneaking Across the Southern Border in May

· Counterterrorism Researchers Say They Lack the Data to Prevent Future Violence

· What We Know About Patriot Front

· Afghanistan’s Warlords Prepare Their Comeback

· Growing Risks from Far-Right Extremism, Inquiry Hears

· Neo-Nazi Group Plasters VA Hospital With White Supremacist Propaganda

· Boston-Area Jewish Groups Condemn ‘Antisemitic Attack’ from the Mapping Project; FBI Tracking the Website

· ‘Incel’ Who Killed 11 in Toronto Van Murders Sentenced to Life in Prison

· The Gamification of Violent Extremism: An Empirical Exploration of the Christchurch Attack

· Learning from Foes: How Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists Embrace and Mimic Islamic State’s Use of Emerging Technologies

More Picks

· Pentagon Bankrolls Rare Earths Plant as U.S. Plays Catch-Up to China

· New Mexico Supreme Court Orders All-GOP County Commission to Certify Primary’s Results

· Two Republicans Challenge Results of SC Primaries They Lost Handily

· White House Warns Major Defense Contractor Against Acquiring NSO’s Infamous Spyware Firm

· Is LaMDA Sentient?

· U.S., EU Plan Joint Foreign Aid for Cybersecurity to Counter China

· How SMBs Can Protect Themselves from Cyber Warfare

· Russia’s Cyber Fog in the Ukraine War

· Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is the World’s First Full-Scale Cyberwar

· Why Russia Has Refrained from a Major Cyber-Attack Against the West

· Russia Might Try Reckless Cyber Attacks as Ukraine War Drags On, US Warns

· DHS Incorporates Cybersecurity Principles into Positioning, Timing & Navigation Tech Guide

· House Budget Writers Look to Dole Out Big Bucks to CISA, Other DHS

· How Did Guns Get So Powerful?

· The Rifle That Ruined America

· Coastal Cities Are Already Sinking

· Governors Forming Task Force to Address Mass Shootings

· What’s in, What’s out of the U.S. Senate’s Gun Safety Framework

· Updated Highlights of Comprehensive Survey of Iran’s Advanced Centrifuges - June 2022

· How Vulnerable to Attack Is U.S. Mass Transit and Passenger Rail?

· State of Cyber and IT: DHS CIO Stresses Importance of Mobile Solutions to Enhance Department’s Cybersecurity

· U.S. Gun Policy: Global Comparisons

· Medical Device Security Offers Proving Ground for Cybersecurity Action