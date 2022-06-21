OUR PICKS Network Infrastructure Security | America’s Forgotten Terrorists | Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine, and more

What If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine? (Eric Schlosser, The Atlantic)

A look at the grim scenarios—and the U.S. playbook for each

‘Unrelenting’ Disasters Compel FEMA to Take ‘Deep Dive’ into Assessing Future Workforce, Criswell Says (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Agency has “already made important changes in how we provide assistance” to further goal of equitable emergency management, administrator tells Congress.

Self-Proclaimed ‘Sovereign Citizens’ Arrested in California after Deputies Allegedly Find Explosives (Elizabeth Chuck, Daily Beast)

A traffic stop revealed live ammunition, gunpowder and an explosive device inside their car, according to authorities, who said more explosives were later found at a remote compound.

Actual Knowledge, Willful Blindness, and the Jan. 6 Hearings (Daniel Richman, Lawfare)

Proving Trump’s criminal liability might turn on whether the former president actually knew that his claims of widespread fraud were false or believed there to be a “high probability” they were false.

5 Lessons to Be Learned from America’s Forgotten Terrorists (Jeffrey D. Simon, HSToday)

Throughout the history of terrorism, there have been periods when the public and government in a particular country thought the worst was over.

More Children Arrested for Terrorism Offenses (U.K. Government)

The latest Home Office figures relating to the police’s use of powers under the Terrorism Act 2000 show that there were 196 arrests for terrorist-related activity between March 2021 and March 2022.

Of those arrested, 15% were aged 18 or under, which equates to 29 teenagers being detained for suspected terrorist offenses. In the year to March 2021, this figure was 12%.

Network Infrastructure Security Guide (NSA)

Guidance for securing networks continues to evolve as adversaries exploit new vulnerabilities, new security features are implemented, and new methods of securing devices are identified. Improper configurations, incorrect handling of configurations, and weak encryption keys can expose vulnerabilities in the entire network. All networks are at risk of compromise, especially if devices are not properly configured and maintained. An administrator’s role is critical to securing the network against adversarial techniques and requires dedicated people to secure the devices, applications, and information on the network. (Cont.)