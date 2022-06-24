OUR PICKS Bolt-On vs Baked-In Cybersecurity | Boosting Cyber Workforce | The Next Fight Over Guns in America, and more

Published 23 June 2022

One Year On: Marking Progress on Biden’s Counter-Domestic Terrorism Strategy (Ryan B. Greer, Just Security)

Early in the Biden administration, the president tasked the intelligence community with evaluating the domestic terrorist threat – intelligence officials concluded that it’s severe. On June 15, 2021, the Biden administration released the National Strategy to Counter Domestic Terrorism. Now that it has been a full year since the launch, there is an opportunity to review the administration’s progress made toward countering the threat of domestic violent extremism. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), where I work, and the McCain Institute at Arizona State University held a Domestic Violent Extremism Policy Summit just before the strategy’s anniversary, at which senior administration officials spoke, the substance of their remarks was illustrative in explaining how the administration sees its progress.

The Next Fight Over Guns in America (Timothy Zick and Diana Palmer, The Atlantic)

With this morning’s Supreme Court decision, the only real remaining question is not whether Americans can carry firearms, but where.

Bolt-On vs Baked-In Cybersecurity (Herb Lin, Lawfare)

Real cybersecurity involves trade-offs in functional requirements.

What’s Wrong with Wanting a “Human in the Loop”? (Joavan Davidovic, War on the Rocks)

At the recent conference on the ethics of AI-enabled weapons systems at the U.S. Naval Academy, well over half the talks discussed meaningful human control of AI to some extent. If you work among the AI ethics community, and especially among those working on AI ethics and governance for the military, you are hard-pressed to find an article or enter a room without stumbling on someone literally or metaphorically slamming their fist on the table while exalting the importance of human control over AI and especially AI-enabled weapons. No meeting or paper on the ethics of AI-enabled weapons is complete without stressing the importance of having a human in the loop, whether in the now outdated sense of meaningful human control, or in the recently more popular sense of appropriate human judgment. It often seems like everyone agrees that having human control over AI weaponry is a good thing. But I am not so sure that “meaningful human control over AI” is the panacea everyone seems to make of it.

Private Prison Industry Shifts Focus to Immigrant Detention Centers, Funding Immigration Hawks (Dario McCart, Open Secrets)

Early in his term, President Joe Biden signed an executive order barring the Department of Justice from renewing existing contracts with for-profit prisons. Many activists and prison reform advocates hoped this signaled the beginning of the end of private prisons in America.

But the private prison industry instead shifted focus to a different form of for-profit detainment: private immigration detention centers.

CISA Plans to Hire Chief People Officer to Boost Cyber Workforce (Mariam Baksh, Defense One) Agency advisors are set to vote on a host of draft recommendations which include reviewing the security clearance process for inefficiency.

In Iran Nuclear Talks, the US Has No Good Plan ‘B’ (Daniel Depetris, Defense One)

Sanctions haven’t worked. Tehran is drawing closer to a Bomb. It’s time to get serious about negotiating.

Here’s How Pete Arredondo and Other Law Enforcement Differ on What Happened During the Uvalde Shooting (James Barragan, Texas Tribune)

New information released by law enforcement sources and the director of the Department of Public Safety tells a different story about police response to the shooting than Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo.