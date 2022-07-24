OUR PICKS Whose Version of the War on Terror Won? | Flood the Zone with Cheap Drones | Saving Sequoias from Wildfires, and more

Published 23 July 2022

· Whose Version of the War on Terror Won? · The Criminal Case Against Trump Is Getting Stronger · Should Donald Trump Be Prosecuted? · How Donald Trump Contaminated the Secret Service · Iran’s Nuclear Program ‘Galloping Ahead,’ IAEA Chief Says · US Takes Emergency Action to Save Sequoias from Wildfires · What Will It Take to Stabilize the Colorado River? · Flood the Zone with Cheap Drones

Whose Version of the War on Terror Won? (Joseph Stieb, War on the Rocks)

With the Global War on Terror so widely discredited in Washington, it is striking that the city still can’t agree on why. Was the mistake simply thinking that the United States could shape foreign societies by force, or was it an overly ambitious conception of the country’s role in the world?

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, neoconservative and liberal narratives built bipartisan support for a highly interventionist response. Despite their differences, these narratives converged in concluding that the solution to terrorism was transforming the countries from which it emerged, specifically through the application of U.S. military power in the Middle East. But when the war in Iraq turned into a violent quagmire, anti-interventionist critics from the nationalist right and progressive left got a new hearing for their ideas. Both sets of critics rejected the idea of transforming foreign societies, and were more skeptical of military intervention in general.

Should Donald Trump Be Prosecuted? (Elaine Kamarck, Brookings)

After eight congressional hearings investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, one thing is clear: there is enough evidence to prosecute Donald Trump on a variety of charges. The committee has the option to refer cases to the Justice Department for prosecution, but such a step is not necessary. The Justice Department could decide to prosecute at any time, on whichever charges for which they find sufficient evidence. Already more than 800 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 events—although most have been charged with lesser crimes. So far only 50 have pleaded guilty to felony charges. (Cont.)