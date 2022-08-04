OUR PICKS Domestic Extremists & Cryptocurrency | The FBI’s List of Most Wanted Extremists | Targeting Election Officials, and more

Published 4 August 2022

· Profit of Hate: How Domestic Extremists Are Embracing Cryptocurrency · How Interactions with Antifa Can Fuel White Supremacist Groups · After the Killing of Al-Zawahri, Here Is the FBI’s List of Most Wanted Extremists · After a Deadly 2009 Attack, the CIA’s Hunt for Zawahiri Became Personal · Police Forces on Alert for Revenge Terror Attacks After Al Zawahiri Killing · Sunak Defines ‘Vilification of the UK’ As Extremism in Terrorism Policy Proposal · Rishi Sunak Should Be Careful What He Wishes to Ban · CISA Official: Never Seen This Level of Targeting Election Officials in 30 Years of Work

Profit of Hate: How Domestic Extremists Are Embracing Cryptocurrency (Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, Varsha Koduvayur, and Samuel Hodgson)

Enticed by the relative anonymity of cryptocurrency and the need to circumvent a denial of service, domestic extremists have been able to raise millions.

How Interactions with Antifa Can Fuel White Supremacist Groups (Anne Speckhard and Molly Ellenberg, HSToday)

If Antifa’s goal is indeed to raise the cost of participating in far-right violent extremism, study results suggest that their tactics are generally ineffective.

After the Killing of Al-Zawahri, Here Is the FBI’s List of Most Wanted Extremists (Al-Arabyia)

Until Sunday, al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahri was one of the world’s most wanted men. As the number one extremist on the FBI’s most wanted list, al-Zawahri and his deceased co-conspirator Osama Bin Laden were the masterminds behind the 9/11 attacks against the World Trade Centre in New York. Al-Zawahri was considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the US, Saudi Arabia and several other countries across the world. The US government carried out an attack that killed al-Zawahri on July 31 while he stepped out on his balcony in Kabul, Afghanistan. Senior US officials told reporters that the attack was conducted by an unmanned drone, which fired two Hellfire missiles. His name has been crossed off the FBI’s most wanted list, but there are about two dozen more names of suspected terrorists and extremists. Here is a look at some of the other extremists topping the FBI’s most wanted terrorists list – including a relative of al-Zawahri.”