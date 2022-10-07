OUR PICKS Preparing for the Next Disasters | Nihilism and Mass Shooterism | Cyberproofing Election, and more

Published 7 October 2022

··Ian is Florida’s Deadliest Hurricane since 1935. Most Victims Drowned.

Sixty percent of the nearly 90 victims for whom a cause of death has been provided drowned ··Understanding the New Violent Extremist

opensource intelligence reveals patterns of behavior ··“Absolutely No Doubt” That Climate Intensified Current Drought

Global warming made drought that has gripped the Northern Hemisphere 20 times more likely ··Terror of the Golden State Killer Returns to California

Recent string of fatal shootings in the state feels all too familiar ··Helping Communities to Prepare for Disasters

DHS Coastal Resilience Center helps communities better prepare for disasters ··A New Era for Firearm Violence Prevention Research

Research will clarify many unanswered questions about firearm violence and prevention ··Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy in Capitol Riot

Please increases the pressure on other Proud Boys charged in the attack ··Nihilism and Mass Shooterism: Unclear Categories and Potential Dangers

Complex overlaps between non-ideologically driven, nihilistic, grievance-driven targeted violence and gang-related violence ··Malicious Cyber Activity Against Election Infrastructure Unlikely to Disrupt or Prevent Voting

No evidence to date that cyberactivity has compromised the integrity, registration, casting, accuracy, or counting of votes ··Army Climate Plan Relies on Technology That Doesn’t Exist Yet

The Pentagon’s climate plan depends on technology that does not yet exists

Ian is Florida’s Deadliest Hurricane since 1935. Most Victims Drowned. (Danielle Paquette and Meryl Kornfield, Washington Post)

Ian already is shaping up to be the deadliest storm to pound Florida since 1935. State authorities have documented 89 deaths thus far — a number that is slightly higher than Hurricane Irma’s toll in 2017, according to the National Hurricane Center. County sheriffs have reported dozens more, pushing the total to at least 117. That makes Ian more fatal than Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Ian’s storm surge has claimed the most lives, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, which is tallying direct and indirect deaths. Sixty percent of the nearly 90 victims for whom a cause of death has been provided drowned, underscoring what experts call a frequently overlooked reality: Water usually kills more people than wind.

Understanding the New Violent Extremist (Police1)

How open-source intelligence can uncover patterns and behaviors and gain insights that help protect communities.

“Absolutely No Doubt” That Climate Intensified Current Drought (Chelsea Harvey, Scientific American)

Global warming made drought that has gripped the Northern Hemisphere, from China to Europe to the U.S., 20 times more likely to occur,

Terror of the Golden State Killer Returns to California (Keiran Southern, The Times)

For a retired detective who staked out neighborhoods in the hope of catching the murderer in the 1970s, a more recent string of fatal shootings in the state feels all too familiar.

Helping Communities to Prepare for Disasters (Rebecca Medina, DHS S&T)

To better prepare for natural disasters, the S&T-funded Coastal Resilience Center (CRC)—a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in partnership with Jackson State University (JSU), a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Jackson, Mississippi—is reaching out across communities especially vulnerable to natural hazards.