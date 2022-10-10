EXPLOSIVE DETECTION The Next Generation of Explosives Trace Detection is Here

Published 11 October 2022

Launched in fiscal year 2020, NextGen Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) expands the scope of aviation checkpoints technology, resulting in the advancement of technologies that can quickly and accurately collect and analyze samples in a variety of ways, including from direct contact with the subject, non-contact sampling via vapors, and even through barriers.

The Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has always placed a special focus on aviation security. That’s one of the reasons why the work that is being done by S&T’s Next Generation (NextGen) Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) program team is such a high priority.

The research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) that S&T performs is changing the scientific and security landscape. In coordination with government, academic, and industry partners, S&T is relentlessly committed to helping bring a variety of cutting-edge solutions to the field.

Launched in fiscal year 2020, NextGen ETD expanded the scope of a previous program to meet evolving operational needs at aviation checkpoints. This has resulted in the advancement of technologies that can quickly and accurately collect and analyze samples in a variety of ways, including from direct contact with the subject, non-contact sampling via vapors, and even through barriers.

To best grasp the role this innovative tech plays in securing the skies, one must first understand where and when they are used.

Understanding Alarm Resolution at Aviation Checkpoints

When an individual enters a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, they proceed through a primary screening phase. If something is detected and they (or their carry-on bags) trigger an alarm, the person is brought to a secondary screening area for additional examination.

This phase is known as “Alarm Resolution” (AR), and it is where the officers manning the checkpoint begin an inquiry to determine what triggered the alarm.

According to Thoi Nguyen, S&T’s NextGen ETD Program Manager, “NextGen ETD concentrates on providing solutions for the AR phase of the checkpoint experience. The goal is to enhance our user’s capabilities to defeat emerging explosive threats.”

The innovations S&T develops (in collaboration with government, academia, industry, and international partners) include both advanced technologies and science-based methodologies. They are designed to quickly collect samples and then assess if an explosive is present. If explosives are detected, the solutions will also identify the specific type or types being analyzed.

Understanding ETD

Many airport security measures are easily recognized, like X-ray scanning equipment and detection canine teams, but a lot more happens behind the scenes to keep Americans safe when traveling. ETD, the ability to detect tiny or “trace” amounts of explosive residue or vapors, is an increasingly critical part of that safety effort.