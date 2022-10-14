WORLD ROUNDUP Avoiding a War Over Taiwan | Putin’s American Supporters | The New Cold War, China, and the Caribbean, and more

Published 13 October 2022

··It’s Time to Accept That North Korea Has Nuclear Weapons

Contemplating the unthinkable: accepting that North Korea is a nuclear state ··Sahel Military Coups Only Help Jihadists: Analysts

Coup stoke turbulence and division, benefitting the insurgents ··Treason Law Update Could Help to Indict Expat Jihadis

Updating Britain’s 650-year-old treason laws ··German Teen Charged with Planning School Bomb Attack

School bomb attack that was only narrowly avoided ··How to Avoid a War Over Taiwan

Threats, Assurances, and Effective Deterrence ··The Communist Party’s Obsession with Control Will Make China Weaker but More Dangerous

Its five-yearly congress will further tighten one man’s grip ··Richard Mosse Documents the Hidden War in the Brazilian Amazon

Levels of deforestation have reached a record high Bolsonaro’s watch ··Kremlin Talking Points Are Back in the U.S. Debate

More than a few mid-term candidates are parroting the most egregious Kremlin propaganda ··Africa’s Longest Oil Pipeline Takes Shape in Niger

The 1,240- mile pipeline will connect Niger oil wells with the Beninese port of Seme ··Book Review: The New Cold War, China, and the Caribbean

Geopolitics have shifted to a new Cold War

It’s Time to Accept That North Korea Has Nuclear Weapons (Jeffery Lewis, New York Times)

The 30-year U.S. effort to compel North Korea to give up its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons capabilities has rested on offering Pyongyang a simple choice: a relationship with the United States, or weapons and isolation.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has made his choice. His government passed a law in September declaring the country a nuclear weapons state. Mr. Kim called that designation “irreversible” and ruled out further talks on denuclearization. The North has fired a dozen ballistic missiles in the past two months, is boasting of the ability to deploy tactical battlefield nuclear weapons and is expected to conduct another nuclear test — its seventh —perhaps as early as next week.

It’s time for the United States to face reality. Efforts to encourage Mr. Kim to abandon his weapons have not only failed, but he is as clear as ever about using them to protect his country.

Washington needs to contemplate the unthinkable: accepting that North Korea is a nuclear state.

Sahel Military Coups Only Help Jihadists: Analysts (France24)

Burkina Faso’s new rulers say they seized power to better fight jihadists, but history in the Sahel suggests the coup will merely stoke turbulence and division, benefitting the insurgents, analysts say.

Treason Law Update Could Help to Indict Expat Jihadis (Matt Dathan, The Times)

Ministers are planning to update Britain’s 650-year-old treason laws so they can be used to prosecute jihadis, hackers and other “malign” actors who swear allegiance to a hostile foreign power. Proposals being drawn up by the Home Office would make it an offence to aid a state or organization that is attacking or preparing to attack the UK or UK forces in an armed conflict. It would apply to anybody in the UK or the actions of British citizens anywhere in the world. Those convicted of treason would face a life sentence. Government sources said that an amendment updating the 1351 Treason Act could be added to the national security bill, which is going through parliament. A separate piece of legislation is also being considered.