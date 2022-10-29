WORLD ROUNDUP Taming the “Trump of the Tropics” | Short-Circuiting China | Blasé About Armageddon, and more

Published 29 October 2022

··How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections

Sunday’s election in Brazil will be a test for more than Jair Bolsonaro’s integrity ··Heat Waves Cost Poor Countries the Most, Exacerbating Inequality

Climate change is playing out on a landscape of economic inequality ··The Claim of a Ukrainian “Dirty Bomb” Has Got America’s Attention Nuclear and other worries in Washington ··Biden Short-Circuits China

U.S. ban on semiconductor technology will hurt China ··How Ukraine Is Remaking War

Technological advancements are helping Kyiv succeed ··What Ever Happened to Our Fear of Armageddon?

We don’t know what we don’t know, and our assumptions could lead to an extinction event ··When Pipeline Politics Go Boom

Nordstream 2 explosion wasn’t the first, nor likely the last, casualty of geopolitical competition ··The Anglosphere Needs a Customs Union

An organization that would be “weaker than a federation, but stronger than an alliance” ··Ukraine’s Dream Could Be Taiwan’s Nightmare

Taiwan would be more difficult to defend than Ukraine ··Britain “Exposed” to Russian Missile Attacks

Stationing a Type 45 destroyer in the Thames

How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections (Robbie Gramer, Foreign Policy)

Over the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden has deployed top administration officials to meet with their Brazilian counterparts and convey a simple message to President Jair Bolsonaro: Don’t derail Brazil’s democracy.

Top officials from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA have held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to try to head off any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the results of the country’s heated presidential elections.

The diplomatic surge comes as the right-wing populist Bolsonaro faces off against left-wing candidate and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a hotly contested runoff vote in what has proved to be one of the most divisive elections in the country’s history. The latest polls show Lula with a slight edge over Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, taking a page from the playbook of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has tried to cast doubt on the trustworthiness of the upcoming vote by claiming without evidence that the country’s electronic voting system has a history of fraud and that parts of the country’s independent judiciary favor Lula in the race.

Heat Waves Cost Poor Countries the Most, Exacerbating Inequality (Agence France-Presse / VOA News)

Heat waves, intensified by climate change, have cost the global economy trillions of dollars in the past 30 years, a study published Friday found, with poor countries paying the steepest price.

And those lopsided economic effects contribute to widening inequalities around the world, according to the research.

“The cost of extreme heat from climate change so far has been disproportionately borne by the countries and regions least culpable for global warming,” Dartmouth College professor Justin Mankin, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Science Advances, told AFP. “And that’s an insane tragedy.”

“Climate change is playing out on a landscape of economic inequality, and it is acting to amplify that inequality,” he said.