OUR PICKS Violent Domestic Extremists on the Rise | Big Tech & Skilled Immigrants | Terrorists Use Crypto, and more

Published 3 November 2022

··Domestic Violent Extremism Investigations Doubled from 2020 To 2021: FBI, DHS

In 2021, the FBI conducted 2,700 terrorism investigations ··Feds Warn That Domestic Violent Extremists Pose Heightened Threat to Midterm Elections

Perceptions of election fraud will likely result in heightened threats of violence ··Big Tech Cites National Security in Push for Immigration Changes

Big Tech says it needs more skilled immigrants ··UN Says Crypto Use in Terror Financing Likely Soaring

Terrorists turn to crypto to finance their operations ··Sheriff’s Office Says Antisemitic Messages in Jacksonville Were Not Crimes

Sheriff “has not identified any crimes having been committed” ··Far-Right Extremist Nicholas Fuentes Tries to Get Back on Twitter — but Is Banned

Twitter refused to let extremist back ··Hate Cleric Anjem Choudary Returns to Twitter After Ban with New Account, Telling Elon Musk: ‘If You’re True to Your Word, I’ll Keep Preaching Online’

Islamist extremist hopes to be allowed back on Twitter ··Antisemitic Campaign Tries to Capitalize on Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover.

Campaign appeared to start after Musk had officially taken control of the company ··Hate Speech, Online Extremism Fed Pelosi Attack, Terror Experts Believe

Persistent targeting of Nancy Pelosi by online extremists and political opponents contributed to the violent attack

Domestic Violent Extremism Investigations Doubled from 2020 To 2021: FBI, DHS (Luke Barr, ABC News)

Investigations involving a domestic violent extremism nexus doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report released Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI. The law enforcement agencies say that in 2020, the FBI was conducting 1,400 domestic terrorism investigations, and by the end of 2021 they were conducting 2,700. The agencies say a large part of the increase was due to the events and investigations surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “One of the most significant terrorism threats to the Homeland we face today is posed by lone offenders and small groups of individuals who commit acts of violence motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances,” the report says. “Of these actors, domestic violent extremists represent one of the most persistent threats to the United States today. These individuals are often radicalized online and look to conduct attacks with easily accessible weapons.” The congressional mandated report was released nearly two years late by the FBI and DHS but no reason was provided. Although there is no federal domestic terrorism charge, the report explains that there are a myriad of charges that can be brought and the case still have a domestic terrorism nexus.

Feds Warn That Domestic Violent Extremists Pose Heightened Threat to Midterm Elections (Geneva Sands and Sean Lyngaas, CNN)

Federal officials on Friday warned that domestic violent extremists pose a heightened threat to the 2022 midterm elections, in a joint intelligence assessment sent to state and local officials and obtained by CNN. The bulletin, released by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, US Capitol Police and National Counterterrorism Center, says that perceptions of election fraud will likely result in heightened threats of violence. The bulletin did not list any specific credible threats. “Following the 2022 midterm election, perceptions of election-related fraud and dissatisfaction with electoral outcomes likely will result in heightened threats of violence against a broad range of targets―such as ideological opponents and election workers,” it states. (Cont.)