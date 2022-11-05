OUR PICKS How to Protect Elections | Oath Keepers’ Sedition Case | Chinese Spies, and more

Published 5 November 2022

··The Best Way to Protect Elections from Partisan Manipulation

Election administration is a job for professionals ··Extremist Threats in a Volatile Midterm Election

Election security worries grow ··Between Kanye and the Midterms, the Unsettling Stream of Antisemitism

For Jews in America, things are tense indeed ··Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Indefinitely After Antisemitic Movie Post

Irving had declined to apologize despite fierce backlash ··Kyrie Irving’s Links to Antisemitism Horrify His Many Jewish Fans

Irving, a conspiracist and anti-vaxxer, also questioned whether the Earth was actually round ··FBI Says It Has ‘Credible Information of a Broad Threat’ to Synagogues In New Jersey

A broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey ··U.S. Charges More Than a Dozen People in China Espionage Cases

Intensifying efforts to tackle Chinese espionage ··Justice Department Rests in Its Historic Seditious Conspiracy Case Against Oath Keepers

The first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade ··Latest QAnon Killer Had Murder Hit List

QAnon-inspired violence has become common

The Best Way to Protect Elections from Partisan Manipulation (Larry Schwartztol, The Atlantic)

One takeaway from the 2020 postelection period is that the fate of our democracy turned on the decisions of a small number of state officials who resisted pressure to subvert the results. Sometimes the pressure was lurid, such as when Trump turned the screws on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; other times the vibe was more C-Span than The Godfather. But the refusal to submit to intense partisan pressure kept the walls from collapsing. Of course, this was the least these officials could do. They simply applied the law or refused to take extraordinary steps to undermine the election results.

We might not be so lucky next time.

Extremist Threats in a Volatile Midterm Election (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

A heated atmosphere that has not cooled since 2020 and ambitions of extremist movements fuel a midterm season with more security worries than previous years.

Between Kanye and the Midterms, the Unsettling Stream of Antisemitism (Michael Paulson and Ruth Graham, New York Times)

For American Jews, this fall has become increasingly worrisome, with troubling rhetoric in politics and figures like Kanye West espousing antisemitic views.

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Indefinitely After Antisemitic Movie Post (Tania Ganguli, New York Times)

Irving posted a link to an antisemitic movie last week but had not apologized until hours after the Nets suspended him for a minimum of five games.

Kyrie Irving’s Links to Antisemitism Horrify His Many Jewish Fans (Troy Closson, New York Times)

In New York City, the second-largest Jewish population center in the world, Nets fans are appalled and frightened.