Reforming Federal Disaster Recovery Approach | Disrupting Violent Extremists | Civil-Military Relations

Published 17 November 2022

FBI, DHS, and Social Media Firms Like Meta, TikTok Aren’t Adequately Addressing Threat of Domestic Extremists, Senate Report Says (Ken Dilanian, NBC News)

An investigation by the Senate Homeland Security Committee alleges that the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and leading social media companies are not adequately addressing the growing threat of domestic terrorism, especially white supremacist and anti-government extremists. In a 128-page report obtained by NBC News, the committee’s majority Democrats say federal law enforcement agencies have not appropriately allocated resources to match the metastasizing threat, and have failed to systematically track and report data on domestic terrorism incidents, as required by federal law. “Unfortunately, our counterterrorism agencies have not effectively tracked the data that you need to measure this threat,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Wednesday. “If they’re not tracking it, it’s likely they are not prioritizing our counterterrorism resources to effectively counter this threat.” In a statement, the FBI said it is “agile” and adjusts resources to meet the latest threats, while DHS said that “addressing domestic violent extremism is a top priority” for the department. A Meta spokesperson pointed to the company’s most recent Community Standards Enforcement Report, which highlights what the spokesperson described as a low prevalence of terror and organized hate content on Facebook and Instagram.

ISIS Threat Continues to Exist Due to ‘the Ideology’, Says Ex-Coalition Official (Kurdistan24)

The ongoing ISIS threats both in Syria and Iraq are due to the existence of “the ideology”, a top official from the international coalition against the terror group told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday. The remarks by the former spokesperson for the anti-ISIS Operation Inherent Resolve Myles B. Caggins III came during an interview on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum 2022 held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province. “ISIS continues to exist because of the ideology. There are people who believe in what ISIS believes in. And they are willing to fight for those beliefs,” Caggins III told Kurdistan 24 in response to a question regarding the persistent threats from the group despite the military defeat it suffered in 2017. (Cont.)