WORLD ROUNDUP The Post-Iran-Nuclear-Deal World | The Unwinnable War | Europe’s Energy Risks, and more

Published 17 November 2022

With GOP House win, Biden’s Foreign Policy Faces Added Sway (Missy Ryan and Yasmeen Abutaleb, Washington Post)

Republican control of the House has potential to constrain the president’s ability to achieve foreign policy goals, notably on Ukraine

Europe’s Energy Risks Go Beyond Gas (Mira Rojanasakul, New York Times)

When Russia cut off a key flow of cheap natural gas this year following its invasion of Ukraine, many European countries were left scrambling for fuel as prices soared, raising serious questions about the continent’s energy future.

But gas wasn’t the only fuel to face a major test this year. Nuclear and hydropower faltered amid maintenance delays and extreme weather, while record wind and solar power generation saved Europe from a far worse fate, according to data from Ember, an energy think tank.

For Ukraine, Keeping the Lights on Has Become One of the Biggest Battles (Marc Santora, New York Times)

This week’s missile assault by Russian forces has hit at least 15 energy facilities — some for the fifth or sixth time — forcing controlled blackouts in every part of the country.

India Will Become the World’s Most Populous Country in 2023 (Economist)

China has been the world’s most populous country for hundreds of years. In 1750 it had an estimated 225m people, more than a quarter of the world’s total. India, not then a politically unified country, had roughly 200m, which ranked it second. In 2023 it will seize the crown. The un guesses that India’s population will surpass that of China on April 14th. India’s population on the following day is projected to be 1,425,775,850.

The Post-Iran-Nuclear-Deal World Won’t Be Pretty (Anchal Vohra, Foreign Policy)

If the JCPOA really is dead, the United States will soon have to choose from a range of bad options.

Ukraine Won’t Ignite a Nuclear Scramble (Eric Brewer, Nicholas L. Miller, and Tristan Volpe, Foreign Affairs)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has unleashed a wave of concern about the global nuclear order. Such worries are understandable. A nuclear-armed state invaded and is trying to conquer its nonnuclear neighbor, threatening to use nuclear weapons to win if necessary. Making matters worse, that neighbor, Ukraine, had agreed not to become a nuclear-armed state, returning the arsenal it inherited from the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War in exchange for security assurances from Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. (Cont.)