OUR PICKS

Published 1 December 2022

Trump’s Dinner with Antisemites Provides Test of GOP Response to Extremism (Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Marianna Sotomayor, Washington Post)

Republicans are showing increasing willingness to criticize Trump over his meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who has issued anti-Jewish diatribes

Officials Fear “Complete Doomsday Scenario” for Drought-Stricken Colorado River (Joshua Partlow, Washington Post)

A once-unfathomable scenario — Lake Powell dropping to historic lows and shutting down power generators that serve millions — could start as soon as July.

NTAS: Praise for Recent Attacks, Holiday Gatherings, Capitol Attack Anniversary Feed ‘Dynamic and Complex’ Threat Environment (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Online extremists have praised the deadly shootings at LGBTQI+ bars in Colorado Springs and Slovakia and encouraged additional violence, new bulletin notes.

Five Principles to Help Secure Technology Supply Chains (Charles Clancy, HSToday)

As we consider this new normal of supply chains, with new risks and threats, a new approach is needed to secure our technology supply chains.

GOP Senators Agitate for Vote to Repeal Vaccine Mandate for Troops (Caitlin M. Kenney, Defense One)

Sen. Paul said 20 senators have pledged to vote against moving the defense policy bill forward unless their amendment is brought to the floor.

How Should We Deal with High-Profile Anti-Semites? (Conor Friedershof, The Atlantic)

“For most of my adult life, antisemites—with exceptions like Pat Buchanan and Mel Gibson—have lacked status in America,” Michelle Goldberg writes in her most recent column for The New York Times. “The most virulent antisemites tended to hate Jews from below, blaming them for their own failures and disappointments.” But now, she laments, “anti-Jewish bigotry, or at least tacit approval of anti-Jewish bigotry, is coming from people with serious power,” arguably including a former president.

As Goldberg put it:

There is no excuse for being shocked by anything that Donald Trump does, yet I confess to being astonished that the former president dined last week with one of the country’s most influential white supremacists, a smirking little fascist named Nick Fuentes. There’s nothing new about antisemites in Trump’s circle, but they usually try to maintain some plausible deniability, ranting about globalists and George Soros rather than the Jews.

Fuentes, by contrast, is overt. “Jews have too much power in our society,” he recently wrote on his Telegram channel. “Christians should have all the power, everyone else very little.” Fuentes was brought to Trump’s lair by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who was evidently serious when he threatened to go “death con 3” on the Jews last month.

The Days of the Hydrogen Car Are Already Over (Tom Stacey and Chris Ivory, The Conversation)

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water.

The technology also promised a traditional driving experience. Drivers can refuel at filling stations and the range of a hydrogen car is comparable to the combustion engine vehicle. Hydrogen vehicle technology also offered oil companies the opportunity to shift their operations towards the production and transportation of hydrogen and hydrogen refuelling at existing stations.

But hydrogen cars have now all but disappeared. Toyota and Hyundai, the only vehicle manufacturers to produce hydrogen cars for the UK market, sold just 12 hydrogen cars in the country in 2021. Earlier this year, Shell closed all of its UK Hydrogen refuelling stations.

Meanwhile electric vehicles, despite not delivering the range or the fast refuelling of a hydrogen car, have surged in popularity. In 2010, 138 electric vehicles were sold in the UK. This grew to roughly 190,000 annual sales in 2021.