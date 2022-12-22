WORLD ROUNDUP Top Ten Global Risks of 2023 | Ukraine and the Next Intelligence Revolution | Germany’s Coup Plot Swoop, and more

The Top Ten Global Risks of 2023

Terror Suspects Arrested in Britain Mostly White and British, New Figures Show

Germany Expects More Arrests After Coup Plot Swoop

Clare O'Neil Warns Counter-Terror Laws May Need to Change to Better Handle Rightwing Extremism

Most Convicted Terrorists in U.K. Radicalized Online, Finds MoJ-Backed Study

Open Secrets

China's Plans for Cyberspace Are All About Domestic Control

China can’t hide its familiar desire for control over discourse

The Top Ten Global Risks of 2023 (Mathew Burrows and Robert A. Manning, National Interest)

We have identified the top global risks in 2023 from a U.S. and global perspective.

Terror Suspects Arrested in Britain Mostly White and British, New Figures Show (Lizzie Dearden, Independent)

White people make up the largest ethnic group of terror suspects in Britain, new figures show as the number of far-right investigations continues to grow. A Home Office report shows that 45 per cent of people arrested on suspicion of terror offences in the year to September were white, 37 per cent were Asian and 7 per cent were black. Three quarters of the 190 suspects considered themself to be British or dual citizens, with the proportion having dramatically increased from a third in 2002. The figures were published after the head of MI5 warned of the threat from “self-initiated terrorists” planning attacks. Ken McCallum said jihadist terrorism “remains the larger problem” for the security services, but that the extreme-right wing had grown from a fifth to a quarter of investigations being dealt with in a year. “We are seeing growing numbers of right-wing extremist influencers, operating globally, who fuel grievances and amplify conspiracy theories,” he added. “This problem feels like it will endure.” A record proportion of those detained by counter-terror police in the past year were children, who now account for one in six people arrested on suspicion of terror offences. Figures released on Thursday show that 31 under 18s were arrested, 32 suspects aged 18 to 20 and 25 aged 20 to 24. In the same period, seven children were charged with a terror-related offence and four were convicted.