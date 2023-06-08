Published 8 June 2023

· Not-So-Great Powers: U.S.-China Rivalry in the Neomedieval Age

Counterintuitive as might sound, U.S. decisionmakers should avoid strategies and methods drawn from industrial-age great power competition

· Arctic Ocean Could Be Ice-Free in Summer by 2030s, Say Scientists – This Would Have Global, Damaging and Dangerous Consequences

One of the most stark and dramatic signs of fundamental change to the climate system anywhere in the world

· Kakhovka Dam Breach Raises Risk for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant – Receding Waters Narrow Options for Cooling

The breach lowers the level of water in the reservoir which supplies water necessary for cooling the plant’s reactors and spent fuel

· The UK Wants to Export Its Model of AI Regulation, but It’s Doubtful the World Will Want It

The U.K. approach can hardly be considered stringent at all

· One Way Attack: How Loitering Munitions Are Shaping Conflicts

One-way attack drones are an increasingly critical element of contemporary armed conflicts

· America Is Winning Against China in Oceania

There is less to Beijing’s security gains in the Pacific than meets the eye

· Bad for the Goose, Bad for the Gander: Drone Attacks in Russia Underscore Broader Risks

States increasingly are adopting the more elastic U.S. military’s definition, where civilians lose their immunity from attack

·Poland’s Imperiled Democracy

The remarkable staying power of populist governments—thanks in part to their willingness to bend the rule of law—is a warning to America

·Netanyahu Sends in the Clowns

The Israeli prime minister has spent decades drumming out all competent challengers. Now he has no capable successors.

· Israel Is Officially Annexing the West Bank

Recent moves make it clear that Israel is in the process of fully annexing the West Bank—de jure