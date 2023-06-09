WATER SECURITY The New Water Reuse Consortium Will Address Clean Water Access and Sustainability Challenges

Published 9 June 2023

The Water Reuse Consortium, a collaborative efforts of several academic institutions, is a 3-phase, $38 million program to tackle pressing water challenges through innovative research, education, communication, and collaborative efforts between government, local communities, industry, and academia.

A novel collaboration among the University of Southern California (USC), the University of Arizona (UA), and the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), has resulted in the Water Reuse Consortium. This groundbreaking partnership has been awarded a $12.3 million cooperative agreement for phase one of a three-phase $38 million program with ERDC-CERL to tackle pressing water challenges through innovative research, education, communication, and unprecedented collaborative efforts between government, local communities, industry, and academia.

The Water Reuse Consortium brings together the expertise of three leading academic institutions renowned for their contributions to water management and environmental sustainability, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ERDC-CERL. By leveraging their combined knowledge, resources, and engineering expertise, the Consortium seeks to revolutionize water reuse practices and promote sustainable solutions for the benefit of communities, industries, and the environment.

Clean water scarcity is an increasingly critical issue worldwide, and effective water reuse strategies are essential in mitigating its impact. Recognizing this urgent need, the Water Reuse Consortium will focus on research and development initiatives to advance water treatment technologies, enhance the efficiency of water reuse systems, and drive sustainable policies and practices while addressing public health concerns.

The Consortium will undertake interdisciplinary studies, fostering collaboration between faculty members, researchers, and industry leaders across the country. Together, they will explore innovative approaches to water reclamation, purification, and distribution and socioeconomic implications, health concerns, and public acceptance of water reuse strategies.

In addition to research, the Water Reuse Consortium will serve as a platform for education, communication, and knowledge exchange. Through workshops, seminars, media and training programs, the Consortium will educate and empower water professionals, policymakers, and the general public to understand the importance of water reuse and adopt sustainable practices.

As part of its mission, the Consortium will actively engage with industry partners, government agencies, and community stakeholders to address their specific water reuse challenges. By connecting research with real-world applications, the Water Reuse Consortium aims to drive meaningful impact and influence policy decisions that promote the responsible use of clean water resources.