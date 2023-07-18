DATA PRIVACY A New Way to Look at Data Privacy

By Adam Zewe

Published 18 July 2023

Researchers create a privacy technique that protects sensitive data while maintaining a machine-learning model’s performance. The researchers created a new privacy metric, which they call Probably Approximately Correct (PAC) Privacy, and built a framework based on this metric that can automatically determine the minimal amount of noise that needs to be added.

Imagine that a team of scientists has developed a machine-learning model that can predict whether a patient has cancer from lung scan images. They want to share this model with hospitals around the world so clinicians can start using it in diagnosis.

But there’s a problem. To teach their model how to predict cancer, they showed it millions of real lung scan images, a process called training. Those sensitive data, which are now encoded into the inner workings of the model, could potentially be extracted by a malicious agent. The scientists can prevent this by adding noise, or more generic randomness, to the model that makes it harder for an adversary to guess the original data. However, perturbation reduces a model’s accuracy, so the less noise one can add, the better.

MIT researchers have developed a technique that enables the user to potentially add the smallest amount of noise possible, while still ensuring the sensitive data are protected.

The researchers created a new privacy metric, which they call Probably Approximately Correct (PAC) Privacy, and built a framework based on this metric that can automatically determine the minimal amount of noise that needs to be added. Moreover, this framework does not need knowledge of the inner workings of a model or its training process, which makes it easier to use for different types of models and applications.

In several cases, the researchers show that the amount of noise required to protect sensitive data from adversaries is far less with PAC Privacy than with other approaches. This could help engineers create machine-learning models that provably hide training data, while maintaining accuracy in real-world settings.

“PAC Privacy exploits the uncertainty or entropy of the sensitive data in a meaningful way, and this allows us to add, in many cases, an order of magnitude less noise. This framework allows us to understand the characteristics of arbitrary data processing and privatize it automatically without artificial modifications. While we are in the early days and we are doing simple examples, we are excited about the promise of this technique,” says Srini Devadas, the Edwin Sibley Webster Professor of Electrical Engineering and co-author of a new paper on PAC Privacy.

Devadas wrote the paper with lead author Hanshen Xiao, an electrical engineering and computer science graduate student. The research will be presented at the International Cryptography Conference (Crypto 2023).