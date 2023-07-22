HEALTH SECURITY Two Bills Aim to Bolster Bio and Health Security

Published 22 July 2023

Two proposed bills aim to bolster the health security of Americans. The first bill aims to reduce the risks posed by gene synthesis while at the same time ensuring that responsible companies are not disadvantaged by doing the right thing. Many leading U.S. gene synthesis companies already voluntarily screen orders and customers, but they now bear costs that other less responsible companies don’t have to carry. The second bill calls for conducting a risk assessments and implementing strategic initiatives to address potential threats to public health and national security due to technical advancements in artificial intelligence.

Pandora Report writes:

Rep. Anna Eshoo and Sen. Edward J. Markey introduced bills this week aimed at improving American health security. Including the Health Impacts of Nuclear War Act and the Securing Gene Synthesis Act. The latter

would direct HHS to assess the uncertainties, risks, costs, and benefits of different regulations of gene synthesis products, and to require gene synthesis providers to enact screening protocols for their gene synthesis products. The legislation would also mandate any federal agency or entity receiving federal funds that buys gene synthesis products to only purchase them from suppliers who are compliant with screening regulations. Gene synthesis is a widely used technique to create DNA for applications such as research and drug production. However, there is increasing concern that gene synthesis could be used to create pathogens capable of causing a new pandemic. Requiring synthesis companies to screen their products would protect the public from dangerous synthetic DNA, while still allowing for scientific and industrial uses. The Securing Gene Synthesis Act is supported by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the Nuclear Threat Initiative, the Federation of American Scientists, and the Institute for Progress.

“This proposed legislation is a pivotal chance to both reduce the risks posed by gene synthesis while at the same time ensuring that responsible companies are not disadvantaged by doing the right thing. Many leading U.S. gene synthesis companies already voluntarily screen orders and customers, but they now bear costs that other less responsible companies don’t have to carry. By making this screening a requirement, both for the companies that make these products and for the users of these products in the U.S., Congress can reduce the risks that dangerous viruses will be made from scratch and can strengthen the U.S. economy in the process,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Sen. Markey (along with Sen. Ted Budd) also helped introduce the Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity Risk Assessment Act alongside the Strategy for Public Health Preparedness and Response to Artificial Intelligence Threats Act. The former was also introduced in the House by Rep. Eshoo and Rep. Dan Crenshaw. It

…requires the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to conduct risk assessments and implement strategic initiatives to address potential threats to public health and national security due to technical advancements in artificial intelligence or other emerging technology fields, including open source artificial intelligence and large language models.

“As we navigate the emerging landscape of technology and its impact on public health and national security, the introduction of the Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity Risk Assessment Act marks a crucial step toward identifying and addressing major new risks,” said Dr. Inglesby. “By establishing a proactive approach to address novel threats stemming from artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, the bill aims to ensure our nation remains at the forefront of innovation while prioritizing the safety of the public. I want to commend this legislation as a very important tool in the efforts to shape a secure and resilient future.”

