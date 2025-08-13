CYBERSECURITY EDUCATION First-of-its-Kind Industrial System Security Course

Published 14 August 2025

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) is giving students the tools to protect the systems that power modern life through a new course focused on industrial system security.

Industrial System Security, offered this fall, is the first course in the Certificate of Proficiency in Cyber-Informed Engineering, a six-credit-hour program designed to teach students how to secure critical infrastructure like water treatment facilities, manufacturing systems, and power grids.

Open to students in any major and requiring no prior experience, the course combines cybersecurity concepts with engineering best practices. Students will engage in hands-on learning with cutting-edge virtual reality simulations that bring real-world systems to life.

“This course goes beyond traditional cybersecurity,” said Dr. Philip Huff, associate professor of cybersecurity and director of cybersecurity research. “It’s for anyone from engineers to technicians who need to understand how to design or operate secure industrial systems.”

The course will be taught by Willam Cox, an assistant professor of cybersecurity. Cox is an experienced cyber warfare operator for the U.S. Air Force, where he has served for over 24 years. He has more than 15 years of experience teaching cybersecurity concepts and introductory Information Technology courses at UA Little Rock, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, Harford College, and the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Dr. Sandra Leiterman, cybersecurity education research professor, noted that students will learn how to identify critical components in complex systems, assess risks from an attacker’s perspective, and simulate cyberattacks in safe, immersive lab environments.“ One of the most exciting parts is that students will explore real factory systems through Meta virtual reality headsets,” she said. “It brings the learning to life in a powerful way.”

The Cyber-Informed Engineering Certificate is supported by a grant from the Department of Energy as well as a grant from the Higher Industry Readiness through Educational Development (HIRED) Program.

The certificate is expected to be in high demand as the need for industrial cybersecurity professionals continues to grow. The certificate will be included in Arkansas LAUNCH, a state program that helps employers quickly access a pool of qualified, ready-to-hire candidates with specific skills and experiences needed to fill open positions.

Any UA Little Rock student who would like to enroll should speak to their academic advisor. For more information on the course, contact Leiterman at saleiterman@ualr.edu or Huff at pdhuff@ualr.edu.

