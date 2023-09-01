EXTREMISTS Prosecuting Extremists in the U.K.: Charging, Prosecution, and Sentencing Outcomes

Published 1 September 2023

There is a lack of data regarding prosecution and sentencing for terrorism and terrorism-related offences across the three legal jurisdictions of the UK (England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland). Does the prosecution landscape (charging, prosecution, and sentencing) vary in the UK for extremist actors depending upon the legal jurisdiction?

This project employed a review of relevant literature, interviews with stakeholders, analysis of judges' sentencing remarks, and creation and analysis of a sentencing database (2001-2022) to answer key research questions about the prosecution landscape. A new reportfrom CRESTexplores three main research questions were:

1. What criminal offences (terrorism offences, terrorism-related, and violent extremism) are extremist actors being convicted of? Does type of offence differ based on extraneous factors such as ideological motivation and gender?

2. What sentences are being imposed, and do sentences differ based on extraneous factors such as ideological motivation and gender?

3. Is there any evidence of changes in sentencing over time that align with the introduction of sentencing guidelines in England & Wales, or major terrorism events?

Related to RQ1, results demonstrate that NI-related extremist actors are far more likely to be convicted of terrorism-related offences than terrorism or violent extremism offences. This is one of the clearest differences evident from the data. To a lesser extent, right-wing offenders are more likely than other motivation groups to be convicted of violent extremism offences, and Islamist offenders are more likely to be convicted of terrorism offences.

Related to RQ2, sentence length is influenced by offence type, plea, and total counts (all variables with legitimate impacts), but sentence length is also impacted by extraneous factors of gender and co-accused (i.e., whether an offender has co-defendants). Despite qualitative evidence to the contrary, ethnicity (white or non-white), age of an offender, and their ideological motivation were not shown to have an impact on sentences. According to the model, an individual most likely to receive the longest sentence would be a male with co-defendants, who does not plead guilty, is accused of multiple counts, and is charged under a terrorism-related offence.