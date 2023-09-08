ENERGY SECURITY Significant Design Advances Across Floating Offshore Wind Sector

By Alan Williams

Published 8 September 2023

The UK’s renewable energy sector is well placed to take advantage of the expected boom in floating offshore wind technology. Studies highlight the huge advances in platform technology which have taken place over the past two decades.

The UK’s renewable energy sector is well placed to take advantage of the expected boom in floating offshore wind technology, a new study suggests.

Writing in the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews journal, researchers from the University of Plymouth highlight that huge advances in platform technology have taken place over the past two decades.

This has led to a shift from early designs, which reflected those used in the oil and gas industry and focused predominantly on platform stability, to more specialized designs introduced in significant part driven by the need to reduce costs.

These bespoke designs are being developed alongside a more holistic view of the platform’s place within the local environment, including aspects such as local economy, infrastructure, and particularly impact on the marine environment.

For the sector’s potential to be fully maximized, however, researchers say there are still a number of challenges that need to be overcome in terms of design, cost, infrastructure and maintenance.

They also add that greater consideration of – and investment in – a UK-based supply chain will be essential to ensure the UK’s economy as a whole benefits from the floating offshore wind revolution.

The study, by researchers from the University’s Centre for Decarbonization and Offshore Renewable Energy (C-DORE), highlights that the floating offshore wind industry – which is just starting to reach commercial success – is set to dramatically expand.

Between now and 2050, the global floating offshore wind sector will need to grow in installed capacity by a staggering 2000%, from the current 121MW to around 264GW.

To try and meet that demand, most platforms currently being tested at sea fit into four categories – spars, which have a single vertical cylinder with ballast at the bottom; semi-submersibles, consisting of three to five vertical cylinders connected together, with the turbine in the centre or above one of the columns; tension leg platforms, which rely on taut mooring lines connected to the seabed for stability; and barges, which are wide, shallow platforms.

Platforms such as this are expected to form the basis of the sector’s growth in UK waters, which will be centered around Scotland and the Celtic Sea, with the Crown Estate scheduled to open its next leasing round for the latter in 2023.

The University of Plymouth leads the Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy Hub, recently awarded £7.5million to accelerate the impact of current and future ORE devices and systems and to drive the UK towards its net zero commitments.

The state-of-the-art facilities on its campus, including the UK’s Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Test Facility (UKFOWTT), are unrivalled across the ORE sector making it uniquely positioned to maximize opportunities in the Celtic Sea.

Alan Williams is Senior Media and Communications Officer at the University of Plymouth. The article was originally posted to the website of the University of Plymouth.

More Stories:

Leave a comment