SURVEILLANCE Apple and Google Are Introducing New Ways to Defeat Cell Site Simulators, But Is it Enough?

By Cooper Quintin

Published 13 September 2023

Cell-site simulators (CSS)—also known as IMSI Catchers and Stingrays—are a tool that law enforcement and governments use to track the location of phones, intercept or disrupt communications, spy on foreign governments, or even install malware. Cell-site simulators are also used by criminals to send spam and engage in fraud. We have written previously about the privacy implications of CSS, noting that a common tactic is to trick your phone into connecting to a fake 2G cell tower. In the U.S. every major carrier except for T-Mobile has turned off their 2G and 3G network. 1

But many countries outside of the U.S. have not taken steps to turn off their 2G networks yet, and there are still areas where 2G is the only option for cellular connections. Unfortunately almost all phones still support 2G, even those sold in countries like the U.S. where carriers no longer use the obsolete protocol. This is cause for concern; even if every 2G network was shut down tomorrow the fact that phones can still connect to 2G networks leaves them vulnerable. Upcoming changes in iOS and Android could protect users against fake base station attacks, so let’s take a look at how they’ll work.

In 2021, Google released an optional feature for Android to turn off the ability to connect to 2G cell sites. We applauded this feature at the time. But we also suggested that other companies could do more to protect against cell-site simulators, especially Apple and Samsung, who had not made similar changes. This year more improvements are being made.

Google’s Efforts to Prevent CSS Attacks

Earlier this year Google announced another new mobile security setting for Android. This new setting allows users to prevent their phone from using a “null cipher” when making a connection with a cell tower. In a well-configured network, every connection with a cell tower is authenticated and encrypted using a symmetric cipher, with a cryptographic key generated by the phone’s sim card and the tower it is connecting to.