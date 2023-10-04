OUR PICKS The Biggest Hack of 2023 Keeps Getting Bigger | U.S. Mayor on Terror Watchlist | NSA to Stand up AI Security Center, and more

Published 4 October 2023

· The Biggest Hack of 2023 Keeps Getting Bigger

Victims of the MOVEit breach continue to come forward. But the full scale of the attack is still unknown · Lawyers Expand Legal Fight for Longest-Held Prisoner of War on Terrorism

Abu Zubaydah was the first prisoner waterboarded by the C.I.A. He has never faced charges at Guantánamo Bay · Muslim American Mayor Sues US Government Over Terror Watchlist

The Secret Service did not explain why it prevented Mohamed Khairullah, the five-term mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, from Eid celebration at the White House in May · Michigan School Killer Could Spend Life in Prison

A teenager in Michigan who killed four students with a semi-automatic handgun could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole · Court to Weigh State Laws Constraining Social Media Companies

Court to decide the legality of Republican-backed state laws in Texas and Florida that constrain the ability of social media companies to curb content on their platforms · NSA to Stand up AI Security Center

Securing AI means preventing it “from learning, doing, and revealing the wrong thing,” Gen. Paul Nakasone said

The Biggest Hack of 2023 Keeps Getting Bigger (Lily Hay Newman and Matt Burgess, Wired)

In a field of shocking, opportunistic espionage campaigns and high-profile digital attacks on popular businesses, the biggest hack of 2023 isn’t a single incident, but a juggernaut of related attacks that keeps adding victims to its score. In the coming months, more people, as many as tens of millions, could find out that their sensitive information has been compromised. But more still will likely never learn of the situation or its impact on them.

Lawyers Expand Legal Fight for Longest-Held Prisoner of War on Terrorism (Carol Rosenberg, New York Times)

Lawyers for the longest-held prisoner in the U.S. war against terrorism have begun a new legal offensive in multiple courts aimed at securing his release from Guantánamo Bay. The prisoner, known as Abu Zubaydah, was captured in Pakistan in March 2002 in a raid by U.S. and Pakistani security services. He was the first person held in the U.S. secret prison network known as the black sites and the first to be waterboarded by the C.I.A. The initiative follows the Pentagon’s disclosure over the summer that a national security parole-style board deemed Abu Zubaydah too dangerous to release. He has never faced criminal charges at Guantánamo. U.S. intelligence concluded that while he was a militant in Afghanistan in the 1980s and ’90s, he had never joined Al Qaeda and had no link to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Abu Zubaydah, 52, is being held indefinitely as a detainee of the war on terrorism the United States declared in response to the Sept. 11 attacks. He is colloquially called a “forever prisoner” because of the endless nature of that war. Lawyers in Europe and the United States are seeking compensation and condemnations for Abu Zubaydah, who is Palestinian but was born in Saudi Arabia. His true name is Zayn al-Abidin Muhammed Husayn.k, a former federal and New York City prosecutor who recently joined Abu Zubaydah’s legal team.