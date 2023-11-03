CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE Protecting Critical Infrastructure During Uncertain Times

By Dimitri Kusnezov

Published 4 November 2023

Throughout November, the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will commemorate Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month. The timing of this year’s monthlong spotlight on our nation’s critical infrastructure is especially significant. Between ongoing severe weather events affecting the nation (and our neighbors to the south), a resurgence of COVID-19, the looming threat of a government shutdown, and more, now is the time to turn research into action.

Season 3 launches today, and we are excited to present a holistic look at S&T's portfolio of infrastructure-related research and development efforts over the next 10 weeks. I encourage you to subscribe and dive right in with today's episode, 'A Cat and Mouse Game,' which offers a compelling look at S&T's cybersecurity infrastructure agenda with Donald Coulter of our Technology Centers.

Below are a few examples of how we do our part to protects our nation’s critical infrastructure from threats—both current and future—by developing and deploying innovative technology solutions.

Securing Infrastructure Against Cyberattacks

In addition to what you’ll hear about in this week’s podcast, S&T is developing and testing new technologies and tools designed to combat cyberattacks and their potential effects. One is a digital security framework for mobile driver’s licenses, which we will also cover on the podcast this season. S&T’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center is partnering with the Transportation Security Administration and National Institute of Standards and Technology to create guidelines and regulations that enable the Department of Homeland Security to implement a secure digital identity ecosystem that facilitates the nationwide use and acceptance of mobile driver’s licenses.

S&T’s Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Research Program (CISRR) is collaborating with several government and laboratory partners on Critical-infrastructure Hardening Achieved Through Risk-reduction in Informational and Operational Technology, or CHARIOT, a project devoted to developing at-scale platforms for freight rail, and oil and natural gas pipelines. The platforms will test potential cyber threat-based scenarios that could disrupt system operations, identify potential vulnerabilities in relevant hardware and software components, evaluate new technologies being integrated into our transportation infrastructure, and develop mitigation strategies to harden these systems and components against potential cyberattacks.

Strengthening Anti-terrorism Initiatives

Preventing domestic terrorism is a cornerstone of our mission. As part of our efforts to deploy tools that keep us all safe, S&T’s Physical Security program tested two cutting-edge security systems