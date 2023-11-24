WORLD ROUNDUP Milei’s Win Is a Win for The U.S. | Brands Are the First Casualty of War | Cambodia & Cyberscams, and more

Published 24 November 2023

· Why a ‘Historic’ Inter-Korean Military Pact Broke Down

The CMA was perhaps the most concrete outcome of the 2018-19 diplomacy between the two Koreas · US Envoy Focuses on Cyberscams During Cambodia Visit

Cambodia’s role as host of cybercriminals has been in an international spotlight · North Korea’s Spy Satellite Launch Is One Giant (and Dangerous) Question Mark

North Korea announced the satellite surveilled U.S. military bases in Guam and vowed to launch several additional reconnaissance satellites “in a short span of time” · Milei’s Win Is a Win for The U.S.

Despite the president-elect’s histrionics, Milei’s declared policies will likely improve relations between Washington and Buenos Aires. · Brands Are the First Casualty of War

A fraying global order is forcing companies to pick sides · Can the Palestinian Authority Really Govern Gaza After the War?

Considered authoritarian and corrupt, the Palestinian Authority is still Washington’s choice to run the enclave. But many believe it can be credible now only if it includes Hamas. · The Indo-Pacific’s New Missile Age Demands Washington’s Attention

Each nation individually seeking deterrence while as a whole steering the region into ever-more dangerous waters

Why a ‘Historic’ Inter-Korean Military Pact Broke Down (William Gallo, VOA News)

A 2018 military agreement, once hailed as a historic attempt to reduce tensions between North and South Korea, appeared to reach its demise this week, after both countries announced measures to step away from the pact.

Hours after the successful Tuesday launch of North Korea’s first military spy satellite, the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced a partial suspension of the accord, known as the Comprehensive Military Agreement, or CMA.

As part of the announcement, South Korea said its military will resume reconnaissance and surveillance flights in border areas. Such activity was banned under the CMA, which established buffer zones, no fly zones, and prohibited a wide range of other military activity near the border.

In response, North Korea on Thursday announced it would “immediately restore all military measures” halted under the deal and vowed to “deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware” in the border region.

US Envoy Focuses on Cyberscams During Cambodia Visit (Sim Chansamnang, VOA News)

Cindy Dyer, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for monitoring and combating trafficking, is planning to push Cambodia’s new government to ramp up its efforts to crack down on cyberscam operations that trap many trafficking victims in slavelike conditions.

A recently completed visit to Phnom Penh by Dyer “will serve as an opportunity for information sharing and coordination on anti-trafficking efforts,” the State Department said last week in a release.

Dyer met with a range of officials “with the objective of building a relationship with the new government for future coordination and advocating for progress in the most critical areas, including increased investigations and prosecutions of cyberscam operations,” said the November 15 release.

Cambodia’s role as host of cybercriminals has been in an international spotlight. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) released a report this summer estimating that the industry has victimized 100,000 people in Cambodia.