RADIOLOGICAL RESPONSE Preparing U.S., Partners for Radiological Response

By Paul Menser

Published 27 November 2023

After the September 11th attacks, security professionals worried that terrorists might detonate a “dirty bomb” – an explosive device enhanced with radiological source materials. Responders for this type of event had to be trained.

Programmatic growth can sometimes involve seeking new customers, but this has not been the case for Idaho National Laboratory’s Nuclear/Radiological Search and Response Training (N/RSRT) program, which turns 20 this year. Starting with a few training events in March 2003, the program has grown organically to the point where it now conducts year-round training for radiological response entities worldwide.

INL offered distinct advantages to train responders for this type of event. The lab's experts have extensive experience in radiation detection and hazard mitigation, plus a large inventory of radiological and nuclear materials. All of these have been used to develop the "new" training program. "We're not using simulators," said Program Manager Jennifer Turnage. "We're working with real radiation sources." INL also has open spaces and legacy facilities that are often utilized for training and exercise demonstrations.

In the Beginning

INL has supported the U.S. National Technical Nuclear Forensics program since 2002. Because of the lab’s nuclear fuel examination and handling capabilities, the program’s original sponsor, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), selected INL to help characterize radioactive materials that could be used in a radiological dispersal device (RDD) – the official term for “dirty bomb.” At a program review, a DTRA contractor approached three INL experts – Kevin Carney, David Chamberlain, and the late Richard McKnight – to develop a training course to address how such a device might be “rendered safe.”

INL appointed Turnage as program manager. The inactive Transient Reactor Test Facility was selected as the training location due to its remoteness and inventory of high-activity radioactive sources and irradiated fuel assemblies. Jim Thalgott and Debra Kirschner provided health physics and radiological protection oversight. The late Doug Ray and Gary Englestad supported the reactor facility’s radioactive material handling and spent fuel operations.