OUR PICKS The Militarized AI Risk That’s Bigger Than “Killer Robots” | Drones and Port Security in Brownsville | Multiple Hacks of U.S. Water Utilities, and more

Published 30 November 2023

“Everybody who thinks that the election was stolen or talks about the election being stolen is lying to America,” Buck said. · The Militarized AI Risk That’s Bigger Than “Killer Robots” The nuclear stakes of putting too much trust in AI · Drones and Port Security in Brownsville: A Case Study on the Gulf

Drones are increasingly recognized as a feature of the contemporary operational environment.

Federal Government Investigating Multiple Hacks of U.S. Water Utilities (Maggie Miller and John Sakellariadis, Politico)

The federal government is investigating multiple hacks suspected to have been launched by an Iranian government-linked cyber group against U.S. water facilities that were using Israeli-made technology, according to two individuals familiar with the probes.

One of the breaches made headlines Saturday after the Tehran-linked Cyber Av3ngers group claimed responsibility for hitting a water authority in Pennsylvania. In total, the government is aware of and examining a “single digit” number of facilities that have been affected across the country, according to the two people who were granted anonymity to discuss details that had not yet been made public.

None of the hacks caused significant disruption, according to the individuals, while cyber experts familiar with the Pennsylvania incident say the activity appears designed to stoke fears about using Israeli devices.

Water facilities in general are a particularly vulnerable part of U.S. infrastructure, often due to a lack of funding and personnel for the issue at smaller utilities. The Biden administration has sought to address this problem, including through expanding partnerships with private organizations involved in the water sector.

Jewish Groups Sue University of California Over ‘Unchecked’ Antisemitism (Bianca Quilantan, Politico)

Jewish groups are suing the University of California system, UC Berkeley and its leaders over what they are calling a “longstanding, unchecked spread of anti-Semitism.”

The 36-page lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the Brandeis Center and Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education, argues that Berkeley and its law school’s “inaction” on discrimination against Jewish students has led to a spread of antisemitism, and violence and harassment against them. Demonstrations and incidents on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel serve as examples of the discrimination, according to the complaint.

The complaint is among the first high-profile lawsuits against a university in the aftermath of the protests that roiled campuses in response to the conflict in the Middle East. (Cont.)