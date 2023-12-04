GAZA WAR Labeling Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

Published 4 December 2023

Since October 7, 2023, top news sources have published thousands of reports, articles, and stories covering the Israel and Hamas conflict. These sources vary in the terminology they use to describe Hamas, which affects how audiences view the conflict. Different news organizations use different terms to describe Hamas, and the use of these terms and descriptors can be misleading and inaccurate.

Hamas is an extremist organization that calls for the eradication of the State of Israel. The United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan and the UK have all designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.1

Although Hamas is a known terrorist organization and has been designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” by the United States since 1997, many news outlets describe members as “fighters,” or, more often, as “militants,” according to a preliminary qualitative analysis. Neglecting to describe Hamas accurately constitutes an omission of key information that distorts readers’ evaluations of the conflict between it and Israel.

To understand how news outlets are describing Hamas, ADL’s Media & Entertainment Institute systematically reviewed articles from October 7 – November 7 from the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, and eight of the largest news media sources in the United States with independent Middle East reporting.2 These eight sources include ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

The Data

By Label

Common Labels Used to Describe Hamas News Outlets Militants AP, Reuters, NYT, Washington Post, CBS, ABC, CNN, Fox, NBC, WSJ Fighters AP, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, WSJ Gunmen AP, Reuters, NYT, ABC, CNN Islamist… (e.g., Islamist organization, movement) Reuters, NYT, CNN Palestinian… (e.g., Palestinian group, militants, gunmen) Reuters, NYT, Washington Post, CNN, WSJ Assailants NYT Iran-backed… (e.g., Iran-backed group, terrorists) CNN*, Fox Terrorists ABC, CNN*, Fox

*Label appears in some opinion pieces.

By News Outlet

News Outlet Primary Labels Used to Describe Hamas AP Militants

Fighters

Gunmen Reuters Islamist Group

Palestinian (Militant) Group

Islamist Movement that Governs Gaza

Gunmen

Armed (Palestinian) Group NYT Militants

Assailants

(Palestinian) Gunmen Washington Post (Palestinian) Militants

Fighters

Political Party CBS Militant Group

Terrorists/Terrorist Group ABC Militants

Fighters

Gunmen

Terrorists/Terrorist Group CNN Palestinian Militant Group

Gunmen

Islamist Militant Group

Islamist Organization with Military Wing

Iran-Backed Group*

Terrorist Organization* Fox Militants

(Iranian-backed) Terrorists NBC Militant Group

Fighters WSJ (Palestinian) Militants

(Palestinian) Forces

Fighters

Note: Parentheses indicate use of combined term (e.g., “(Palestinian) Gunmen” indicates use of the term ‘gunmen’ with and without the adjective ‘Palestinian’).

*Label appears in some opinion pieces.