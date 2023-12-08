SECURITY OFFICERS Security Officers: Occupational Employment and Wages

Published 8 December 2023

There are more than 1.1 million security officers in the United States, and they form an essential part of the U.S. economy, playing an important role in maintaining safety and security across various sectors. The wages of security officers in the United States vary depending on several factors such as location, experience, and the specific industry they are employed in.

Security officers who work for private security companies or in industries that require specialized skills, such as cybersecurity or executive protection, may earn higher wages compared to those in more general security roles. Additionally, security officers working in metropolitan areas or high-risk environments may also receive higher compensation due to the increased level of responsibility and potential risks involved.

Recent articles in HSNW (here and here) noted that there appears to be a trend in organizing security officers, as more Paragon Systems’ Protective Service Officers (PSOs) have voted to have the United Federation LEOS-PBA represent them. Also, most recently, the United Federation LEOS-PBA was successful in organizing several SPFPA groups from around the country, which includes 140 Paragon protective service officers PSO’s in Boston, 150 Paragon protective service officers PSO’s in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa, 91 transportation security officers TSO’s working for ISS Action in Arizona, and 50 security police officers working for Fiore Industries, Inc. at NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, just to name a few.

One reason for this organizing success by LEOS-PBA has been its ability to negotiate better wage and benefit packages for its members.

National Wage Estimates for Security Officers

The following national estimates for security officers apply to officers who guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. Many security officers operate X-ray and metal detector equipment.

The estimates are based on information gathered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employment estimate and mean wage estimates for Security Officers:

· Employment (1) — 1,124,890

· Employment RSE (3) — 0.4%

· Mean hourly wage — $17.64

· Mean annual wage (2) — $36,700

· Wage RSE (3) — 0.3%