DISASTER RESILIENCE Bolstering Disaster Resilience

Published 23 January 2024

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) have awarded nearly $7.1 million in grants to fund research that will improve the ability of buildings, infrastructure and communities to withstand severe natural hazards. The projects are funded through the Disaster Resilience Research Grant (DRRG) program, which is jointly managed by NIST and NSF.

“These grants support science-based methods of improving resilience, including improved planning, policy, decisions, design, codes and standards,” said Joannie Chin, NIST’s Engineering Laboratory director. “They can also help educate the next generation of engineers and designers and ensure that a diversity of communities is considered and given the tools they need to protect their futures.”

Applicants were asked to consider natural hazards such as hurricanes and tornadoes; sustained rain, coastal and inland flooding, and tsunamis; wildland-urban interface fires; and earthquakes and how communities could reduce their vulnerabilities to them and increase their resilience.

“NSF’s investment aims to reduce the disastrous economic and societal impacts of natural hazards,” said Susan Margulies, NSF’s assistant director for engineering. “Our partnership with NIST accelerates the novel ideas and approaches we support into planning, building codes and decision-making — strengthening our nation’s resilience to natural hazards.”

The eight research projects funded by NIST are:

University of Notre Dame ($400,000)

To improve predictions of the impacts storm wave- or current-carried debris could have on elevated structures, to support the goals of the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Flood Loads Subcommittee.

University of Delaware ($399,988)

To improve understanding of the risks to acute care access and flood impacts to improve service providers’ and communities’ disaster preparedness and help ensure continuity of care, reducing morbidity and mortality associated with missing treatment in future disasters.

University of Texas at San Antonio ($399,922)

To develop artificial intelligence-powered methods and tools to support adaptive restoration of regional transportation networks and other types of infrastructure, such as power and water, following earthquake, hurricane, flood or wildfire.

State University of New York at Albany ($399,391)

For the development of sociological and engineering methods, modeling and road maps to support the security and resiliency of electrical power infrastructure in coastal regions and islands when exposed to climate change-induced extreme weather.