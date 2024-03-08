IRAN’S NUKES Analysis of the IAEA’s Iran NPT Safeguards Report - February 2024

By David Albright, Sarah Burkhard, and Andrea Stricker

Published 7 March 2024

Highlights

For the first time, the latest quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards report on Iran’s compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) draws a direct line between Iran’s non-compliance with its comprehensive safeguards agreement (CSA) and concern about Iran’s current ability to make nuclear weapons. A former high-level Iranian official recently made comments about the regime’s ability to make nuclear weapons. The IAEA writes, “Public statements made in Iran regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons only increase the Director General’s concerns about the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations.”

The report emphasizes Iran’s lack of complete nuclear declarations, as required by its safeguards agreement. In particular, the IAEA stated that it had not changed its assessment of the undeclared nuclear material and/or activities at four sites – Lavisan-Shian, Varamin, Marivan, and Turquzabad. While inspectors are still seeking Iran’s clarification of activities at Varamin and Turquzabad – in essence continuing to provide Iran the option of telling the truth – the report highlights Iran’s complete lack of cooperation. With Iran’s refusal to cooperate, the IAEA will likely finalize its investigation of these two sites in the same way as it did with the other two – namely, stating that Iran had undeclared nuclear materials and/or carried out nuclear weapons-related activities at the sites.

Concluding that a declaration is incomplete means Iran has violated its safeguards agreement. In its next report, the IAEA should take the next step and directly indicate that Iran is in violation of its CSA, to signal that this issue needs urgent consideration by the Board of Governors, in addition to the issues that the IAEA still considers outstanding.

The IAEA reports a successful effort to press Iran to admit that it falsely declared that nuclear waste, related to previously admitted undeclared nuclear activities, held more uranium than it actually did. After many rounds of verification activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) to identify why an IAEA-verified amount of uranium transferred to the UCF was less than indicated in Iran’s declaration, Iran admitted a mistake in its declaration and rectified it.