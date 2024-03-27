WORLD ROUNDUP Benjamin Netanyahu Is Israel’s Worst Prime Minister Ever | Orban Takes His Soros Smear Campaign on the Road | America’s African Balancing Act, and more

Published 27 March 2024

· Orban Takes His Soros Smear Campaign on the Road

Europe had better be prepared. · America’s African Balancing Act

Washington must find a way to remain competitive and engaged in the continent without contributing to political unrest and dependence. · Can Biden Save Israel from Itself?

Moderate Israelis must understand that the U.S. cannot force Israel to accept a two-state solution. · Benjamin Netanyahu Is Israel’s Worst Prime Minister Ever

One man’s ambition has undermined Israel’s security and consumed its politics. · Israel Deploys Expansive Facial Recognition Program in Gaza

The experimental effort, which has not been disclosed, is being used to conduct mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza, according to military officials and others.

Orban Takes His Soros Smear Campaign on the Road (Caroline de Gruyter, Foreign Policy)

t’s election season in Europe, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has decided that George Soros can again win him votes. “The Soros network is embedded in the European institutions. They are so embedded that the European institutions give them money to operate,” Orban said in late March on his near-weekly interview with public broadcaster Kossuth Radio. “They’re in the Commission, in the Parliament, and quite a few prime ministers are clearly Soros holdouts.”

Between June 6 and 9, citizens in all 27 European Union member states will choose a new Parliament, and Orban kicked off his campaign in Hungary with a fresh dose of attack politics. Brussels, he said in his March interview, was “increasingly becoming a prisoner of the international network of activists that George Soros has built up over the last 30 years with great effort.”

According to Paul Lendvai, a Hungarian journalist in Vienna who has written a critical biography of the Hungarian prime minister, Orban has Hungary “in his pocket, and Europe will be his next step.” He seems intent on using—or rather abusing—Soros to this end once more. Europe had better be prepared.

America’s African Balancing Act (Scott Firsing, National Interest)

Africa’s prosperity will be critical as the world continues to “shrink.” Africa is no longer a faraway place. Consequently, some African nationals will go to extraordinary ends to emigrate to America. Some immigrate through legal channels or apply for asylum. Some choose the illegal route. Saving enough money to fly into Central America and then enter America through the U.S.-Mexico land border is a common means of entry. According to U.S. government data obtained by The New York Times, 58,462 Africans were apprehended at the southern border in 2023, up from 13,406 in 2022. The top African countries represented were Mauritania at 15,263, Senegal at 13,526, and Angola and Guinea with more than 4,000 each.

The important lesson that Africans, particularly young Africans, understand is that they must lead their own countries into the future to prosper. They know they need strong leaders paired with robust institutions, not corrupt leaders reliant on security forces. They also understand that in the long term, the changes necessary for prosperity will not be handed to them by Washington, Beijing, Moscow, or Tehran but rather by themselves.