Published 30 March 2024

· RFK Jr. Has Assembled His Anti-Vax Conspiracy Squad

Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s VP pick, seems to have already embraced her running mate’s conspiratorial thinking

· Trump Shares Video Featuring Image of a Hog-Tied Biden

The social media post reflects the increasingly violent and personal attacks that Donald J. Trump has employed during the presidential campaign

· Qatari Royal Reportedly Invested $50 Million in Pro-Trump News Channel Newsmax

Right-wing news outlet Newsmax received an investment of roughly $50 million from a Qatari royal between 2019 and 2020. Newsmax employees said they were urged to soften news coverage of Qatar, a claim that the outlet rejects

· Key Takeaways About the Condition of US Bridges

About 42,400 U.S. bridges are in poor condition, carrying about 167 million vehicles each day

· Uranium Being Mined Near Grand Canyon as Prices Soar

The largest uranium producer in the United States is ramping up work just south of Grand Canyon National Park on a long-contested project that comes as global instability and growing demand drive uranium prices higher

· Litigation Finance Exposes Our Judicial System to Foreign Exploitation

To uphold the American justice system, we must turn a spotlight on third-party litigation funding

· The Night the Francis Scott Key Bridge Came Down

In the end, the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge may require more than financial surgery to repair