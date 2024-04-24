NUCLEAR WORKFORCE The U.S. Navy Has a Nuclear Workforce Problem

By John P. Barrientos

Published 24 April 2024

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet has been central to the country’s ability to project power globally for decades. But this world-class nuclear navy—including all current U.S. aircraft carriers and submarines—is under threat amid a steady exodus of highly trained officers and enlisted personnel.

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet has been central to the country’s ability to project power globally for decades. But this world-class nuclear navy—including all current U.S. aircraft carriers and submarines—is under threat amid a steady exodus of highly trained officers and enlisted personnel. The attrition in the nuclear workforce raises serious concerns about the sustainability of the modern fleet in a time of rising geopolitical competition.

A Worrisome Trend

Taken at face value, some recent U.S. military statistics seem to show that the navy has a healthy nuclear workforce and that most are looking to stay in the service, perhaps, for many more years. For instance, some nuclear electrical positions have retention rates in the mid-eighties. This appears high compared to some much lower retention rates—below fifty percent—in some roles in the other services.

However, these numbers are somewhat deceiving because of the extensive training that a sailor in the nuclear field must undergo. Each is required to receive two years of training ashore before they can serve on a ship or submarine at sea, which is typically a 4.5-year assignment—for a total of 6.5 years. But because their initial enlistment is only for a standard five years, many simply extend their time in the navy for two years—to fulfill that first seagoing assignment—and then separate from the service.

Unfortunately, both the navy’s officer and enlisted communities struggle to maintain these well-qualified and experienced people past their initial ship assignment. The heavy turnover rate becomes even more alarming when coupled with the steep cost of training the nuclear workforce—roughly several hundred thousand dollars before they even step foot on their respective ship or submarine.

The Security Risk

A dwindling nuclear workforce will diminish the navy’s operational capabilities and compromise its ability to maintain U.S. dominance of the high seas and a robust presence in strategic regions. Furthermore, the loss of skilled nuclear personnel erodes the institutional knowledge and expertise required to operate and maintain these highly complex systems.

There are technical advances that can lower the number of personnel needs. For example, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has about one hundred fewer nuclear-trained personnel than the USS Nimitz class carrier because of these advances. However, more efficient technology alone cannot be relied upon to maintain our nuclear platforms. Sailors and officers remain the navy’s asymmetric advantage.