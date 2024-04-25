ESPIONGAE Is the EU Ready to Ward Off Spies and Foreign-Influence Peddlers?

By Ella Joyner

Published 25 April 2024

After a spate of foreign influence scandals at the European Parliament and in national capitals, EU officials are scrambling to get a handle on suspected Russian and Chinese espionage ahead of the June elections.

With just six weeks to go until European Parliament elections, fresh revelations of suspected espionage at the legislature will do little to instill public confidence. The last 18 months have seen a string of malign foreign influence scandals involving EU parliamentarians.

First, starting from December 2022, came bombshell accusations that parliamentarians and their staff had accepted cash for influence from Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania. Then, at the start of this year, investigative outlet The Insider alleged that Latvian lawmaker Tatjana Zdanoka had worked with Russian intelligence officials for years.

Only last month, Czech authorities sanctioned news outlet Voice of Europe, alleging that it was a Russian influence operation. Days later and in connection with the same revelations, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Russia had approached and paid members of the European Parliament (MEP) “to promote Russian propaganda.”

Finally, this week, German public prosecutors ordered the arrest of a German national identified as Jian G., working as an assistant to the far-right MEP Maximilian Krah of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party — but according to investigators, also for Chinese intelligence services.

Krah himself has vehemently denied recent Czech and German media reports suggesting he took money to spread pro-Russian messages. On Wednesday, Krah — a frequent advocate for better relations with both Russia and China — said he would stay on as lead candidate for the AfD in the June 6-9 EU elections but that he would sack his assistant Jian G immediately. Hours later, German public prosecutors announced they had launched a preliminary investigation into Krah.

Bad Look for Democracy

Parliamentarians themselves are all too aware of how all this looks to voters. “This parliament is under a lot of urgency to clarify what has happened, and then to take consequences,” Terry Reintke, one of the two lead candidates for the Greens, told DW in Strasbourg.

“I believe that this investigation should be closed before the European elections, because European citizens deserve to know what is on the ballot paper,” Reintke said Tuesday.

According to a draft resolution seen by DW, lawmakers look poised to voice “outrage at the participation of members of the European Parliament in a pro-Russian media outlet, Voice of Europe, while Russia is leading its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

“Russia has systematically maintained contacts with far-right and far-left parties, and other personalities and movements to gain support from institutional actors within the union in order to legitimize its illegal and criminal actions,” the draft statement, set to go to the vote on