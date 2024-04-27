WORLD ROUNDUP Pushing back Against China’s Fishing Practices | Is India an Autocracy? | The Strategic Unseriousness of Olaf Scholz

Published 26 April 2024

· More Comprehensive Plan to Push back Against China’s Fishing Practices

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in general and Chinese fishing practices in particular do pose significant threats to international and U.S. national security · Is India an Autocracy?

The erosion of democratic norms didn’t begin with Narendra Modi · Suddenly, Chinese Spies Seem to Be Popping Up All Over Europe

A flurry of arrests this week reflect the continent’s newly toughened response to Beijing’s espionage activities and political meddling · After 30 Years of ANC Rule, Zulu Heartlands Are Backing a Gay White Man

A young mayor is bridging old divisions of race and culture in KwaZulu-Natal and offering hope to poverty-stricken families let down by Nelson Mandela’s party · The Strategic Unseriousness of Olaf Scholz

His latest trip confirms that Germany’s China policy is made in corporate boardrooms

More Comprehensive Plan to Push back Against China’s Fishing Practices (Michae E. Clark, War on the Rocks)

After spending years working and living in Africa, I have learned you cannot take anything for granted. Even though foreign navies and coast guards exist on paper, that does not mean they have boats that float and work. Even if they do have boats that float and work, that does not mean they have fuel or spare parts. Even if the boats are able to regularly operate, that does not mean they put a dent in maritime crime because maritime law enforcement is only one component of a government effectively policing its waters.

In December 2022, U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Aaron Delano-Johnson and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chris Bernotavicius published an article in War on the Rocks where they argued that the U.S. government should more aggressively confront Chinese illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices across the globe. Unlike current U.S. strategies, the authors consider these practices a “coercive tool of Chinese statecraft” and frame them as a component of strategic competition. Delano-Johnson and Bernotavicius propose that the U.S. Coast Guard, due to the service’s unique capabilities and relationships, lead efforts against Chinese fishers by helping partner governments to develop more effective maritime enforcement capabilities that ideally become self-sufficient.

This proposal, however, takes the functioning of other state institutions for granted and fails to address the larger problems that facilitate harmful Chinese fishing practices.

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in general and Chinese fishing practices in particular do pose significant threats to international and U.S. national security. Meaningfully addressing these threats, however, would require a more robust response than what Delano-Johnson and Bernotavicius propose. A more effective U.S. approach should more directly confront the system of factors that prevent a foreign government from effectively policing its waters. In addition to maritime enforcement, two other significant factors include corruption and economic coercion. All these factors significantly impact many U.S. partner governments’ ability to police their waters, and focusing on maritime enforcement while failing to address corruption and coercion would likely result in a failure to effectively push back against harmful fishing practices even if the U.S. Coast Guard is able to train a perfect foreign counterpart.