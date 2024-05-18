CLIMATE CHALLENGES Extreme Weather is Battering the World. What's the Cause?

By Alistair Walsh

Published 18 May 2024

Floods and heatwaves across Africa, deluges in southern Brazil, drought in the Amazon, and extreme heat across Asia, including India: the news has been full of alarming weather disaster stories this year, and for good reason. Climate change is likely fueling a surge in extreme weather events across the planet. It could be a troubling sign of things to come.

So far, 2024 has been a particularly bad for extreme weather, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), with droughts, extreme heat, and floods causing severe damage to health and livelihoods.

“Almost every region in the world saw extreme weather and climate events of different natures,” WMO climate expert Alvaro Silva told DW.

And while not every individual extreme weather event can be attributed to climate change, they are becoming more likely and increasing in intensity due to the greenhouse emissions coming from burning coal, oil and gas.

Last year, the Northern Hemisphere had its hottest summer in the past 2,000 years, and globally, 2024 is on track to be even hotter.

What’s the Link Between Climate Change and Weather?

Climate change increases evaporation and puts more water vapor into the atmosphere. This causes more intense rainfall and flooding in some areas, and more extreme droughts in others. Warmer ocean temperatures intensify climate patterns, while higher overall temperatures lead to more frequent heatwaves.

This plays havoc with global weather patterns, resulting in disparate effects across the planet.

“It’s not only the frequency and intensity that you usually hear about, but it’s also the changes in timing and duration of these extremes,” Alvaro Silva said. “We no longer know what is normal in the climate, because we see an increasing trend of extreme events.”

What Extreme Weather Is Caused by Climate Change and What Isn’t?

The influence of climate change is apparent when looking at long-term weather trends, but determining its role in specific weather events has only recently become possible.

DW looked at three big weather events this year to see if climate change was a decisive factor.

Was There a Link Between Climate Change and the Heatwaves in India?

In April and continuing into May, India, along with many parts of Asia, suffered through a sweltering heatwave.

Parts of India exprienced temperatures of 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to deaths and widespread misery. The heatwave has even called into question voter turnout in the world’s largest democratic exercise, as India votes in protracted national elections.

Several politicians, election officials and campaign managers have reportedly fallen ill due the heat, including the federal roads minister who collapsed on stage.