WORLD ROUNDUPModi’s Power Has Peaked | What's in Store for China-EU Space Cooperation? | Biden’s Foreign-Policy Problem Is Incompetence, and more
· Hungary’s Orban Under Pressure Before EU Elections
Many Hungarians are weary of Viktor Orban. As a popular challenger gains momentum, the prime minister is focusing on what he hopes will stop support draining away from his Fidesz party in the EU elections: war and peace
· Chang’e 6: What’s in Store for China-EU Space Cooperation?
China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe highlights the giant strides China is making in space exploration. The ESA has supplied instruments for the mission, but there is concern this cooperation won’t be possible in future
· Belgian Election Tests Limits of Media’s Far-Right Boycott
The media in Belgium’s Francophone region tightly control coverage of the far right. Experts say it has kept extremists at bay. But is it fair? And can it last?
· Biden’s Foreign-Policy Problem Is Incompetence
The U.S. military’s collapsed pier in Gaza is symbolic of a much bigger issue
· Modi’s Power Has Peaked
Election results in India suggest the ruling BJP will return to power, but with a reduced mandate that has surprised pollsters. The natural order of coalition rule is back
· A Former President’s Daughter Used X to Bombard South Africa With Conspiracy Theories
A vast majority of the election-related disinformation a South African watchdog group identified came from X, where Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted a fake video featuring a Donald Trump endorsement
Hungary’s Orban Under Pressure Before EU Elections (Keno Verseck, DW)
Whenever Hungarians go to the polls, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a habit of peddling bizarre conspiracy theories. The run-up to this week’s European Parliament elections has been no different.
Speaking at a rally in Budapest on Saturday that organizers called a “peace march,” Orban claimed that the European Commission in Brussels is under the influence of US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, who Orban said plans to send European citizens to war against Russia. He also claimed the continent would subsequently be settled by millions of non-European migrants and that Hungary would cease to exist as a nation.
Orban told the crowd that the EU elections were an historic poll that would decide whether there would be war or peace in Europe. He also claimed that his government was the only one in the bloc to stand up for peace.
Chang’e 6: What’s in Store for China-EU Space Cooperation? (Mu Cui, DW)
“People were there on the beach. It was really very exciting to see the launch, and to see the expectation from everybody for this mission. That was really something wonderful for a scientist to see,” said Olivier Gasnault.
He was referring to the launch of China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe on May 3 from the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.
Its mission was to land on the moon’s far side and collect samples that scientists expect will help answer key questions about the early evolution of the solar system.
Gasnault, together with his colleagues at the French Institute of Astrophysics and Planetology (IRAP) in Toulouse, developed a radon detector — a device that measures radioactive gases and radiation — for Chang’e-6.
On Sunday, after several maneuvers, the landing module touched down in a huge crater known as the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the China National Space Administration said.
It’s the second Chinese mission to land on the far side of the moon, the first being Chang’e-4, which landed there five years ago and still remains in operation.