Published 4 June 2024

· Hungary’s Orban Under Pressure Before EU Elections

Many Hungarians are weary of Viktor Orban. As a popular challenger gains momentum, the prime minister is focusing on what he hopes will stop support draining away from his Fidesz party in the EU elections: war and peace

· Chang’e 6: What’s in Store for China-EU Space Cooperation?

China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe highlights the giant strides China is making in space exploration. The ESA has supplied instruments for the mission, but there is concern this cooperation won’t be possible in future

· Belgian Election Tests Limits of Media’s Far-Right Boycott

The media in Belgium’s Francophone region tightly control coverage of the far right. Experts say it has kept extremists at bay. But is it fair? And can it last?

· Biden’s Foreign-Policy Problem Is Incompetence

The U.S. military’s collapsed pier in Gaza is symbolic of a much bigger issue

· Modi’s Power Has Peaked

Election results in India suggest the ruling BJP will return to power, but with a reduced mandate that has surprised pollsters. The natural order of coalition rule is back

· A Former President’s Daughter Used X to Bombard South Africa With Conspiracy Theories

A vast majority of the election-related disinformation a South African watchdog group identified came from X, where Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted a fake video featuring a Donald Trump endorsement